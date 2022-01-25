Capital Power to release fourth quarter 2021 results and 2021 Integrated Annual Report on February 24

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its fourth quarter and year-ended 2021 results, 2021 Integrated Annual Report and Climate Change Disclosure Report before the markets open on February 24, 2022.

Capital Power’s Integrated Annual Report will include our year-end financial information and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting, a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) content index prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards and a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index.

The Climate Change Disclosure Report is aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and provides additional details about Capital Power’s climate change governance, strategy, risk management, metrics and targets.

Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 11:00 a.m. MT (01:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its fourth quarter operating and financial results.

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

(800) 319-4610 (toll-free from Canada and USA)

Live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 6,600 MW of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include approximately 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.