One World Products Announces the Addition of Jim Hackney to Advisory Board as Chief Global Strategist

In His Role, Mr. Hackney Will Focus on International Initiatives and Affairs as One World Seeks to Expand its Global Platform of Sustainable Hemp and Cannabis Solutions



Mr. Hackney Joins Recently Appointed Board Chair Minyon Moore in Strengthening Company’s Advisory Board; Both Will Drive One World’s Global Expansion Efforts into New Markets and Sectors

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One World Products, Inc. (OTC: OWPC) (“One World” or the “Company”), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed cannabis and hemp producer in Colombia, today announces the addition of Jim Hackney to its Advisory Board. Mr. Hackney will serve as Chief Global Strategist on the Advisory Board and will be instrumental in leading the Company’s international initiatives as One World seeks to expand its global platform of sustainable hemp and cannabis solutions.

Mr. Hackney will also serve as the lead advisor for One World’s continued build-out of prominent investment partnerships globally, and joins recently appointed Advisory Board Chair Minyon Moore. Both Mr. Hackney and Ms. Moore will be instrumental in driving One World’s expansion efforts into multiple industries and markets. Ms. Moore will also lead the Company’s efforts evaluating various global supplier diversity initiatives like the recent Stellantis National Black Supplier Development Program. One World Products was recently selected by Stellantis N.V., one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers with brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati, and Peugeot - to develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components as part of the National Black Supplier Development Program. The Program is a joint initiative of Stellantis and the National Business League (NBL) and is the nation’s first black supplier development program.

“The addition of Jim Hackney to our Advisory Board as Chief Global Strategist is a tremendous accomplishment for One World. Jim has been a leader, duly representing the United States for more than 40 years in several capacities in the world of international investment, finance and trade,” commented Isiah Thomas, Executive Chairman and CEO of One World. “Jim’s experience and counsel in international trade, business, and finance will be invaluable as we tackle the challenges of becoming a leader in the global hemp and cannabis economy,” continued Mr. Thomas.

“The global opportunities for commercial hemp and cannabis have only just begun to be realized. I believe the recently-announced initiative with Stellantis is an early example of the potential applications for commercial hemp in industries around the world,” stated Mr. Hackney. “I am proud to be representing One World in expanding their sustainable hemp and cannabis platform into new geographies and sectors. I believe their vertically-integrated business model and their environmentally- and socially-focused approach is distinctive, and demonstrates the leadership that we will only continue to underscore moving forward,” continued Mr. Hackney.

Mr. Hackney is a Principal and Co-Founder of Inergix Corporation, a global consulting and advisory services firm established in 2014 to service clients in the energy, healthcare, technology and security industries. As of November 1, 2021, Mr. Hackney has also assumed the role of Chief Global Strategy and Investment Officer of ISIAH INTERNATIONAL, a holding company with domestic and foreign interests in a diversified portfolio of companies founded by the legendary Hall of Fame basketball great Isiah Lord Thomas III.

Mr. Hackney served in the Administrations of President Jimmy Carter and President Bill Clinton. During the Clinton Administration, he served as Counselor to the Secretary of Commerce, Ronald H. Brown. As one of the Secretary’s closest and most trusted advisers, Mr. Hackney helped to devise and implement the Commercial Diplomacy Program, which was principally responsible for the awarding of $50 billion in infrastructure contracts to U.S. firms by the governments of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, China, India, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa. In addition, Mr. Hackney co-managed programs that provided aid, business opportunities, and access for small businesses and women- and minority-owned businesses to domestic and international markets.

As a U.S. State Department legal adviser during the Carter years, Mr. Hackney negotiated several bilateral investment agreements, including those with China, Egypt, Morocco, Jamaica, Panama and Malaysia. His portfolio also included advising the State Department’s policy officers on legal matters involving the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), U.S. Export Import Bank (EXIM), the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and the US Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS).

During his career, Mr. Hackney has also been a member of two highly recognized global law firms. During his tenure at White and Case, he was a member of the firm’s Sovereign Practice Group. In this capacity, he advised the Governments of Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Turkey and Indonesia on their financial and commercial transactions with the OECD member states, the World Bank, the IMF and the major global banking institutions. In addition, Mr. Hackney provided legal counsel and advice on a range of infrastructure project financings, foreign military sales transactions, and privatizations of state-owned enterprises.

In addition to his international corporate practice, throughout his career, Mr. Hackney has been engaged in substantial pro bono legal work on behalf of the Democratic National Committee, the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Trans Africa, the American Society of International Law, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation and the Center for Law and Social Policy.

Mr. Hackney holds a B.A. in Political History and a J.D. law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He has served on the boards of public and private companies, and nonprofit organizations.

About One World Products

One World Products is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. The company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested to GAP, GMP and ISO standards.

One World Products was recently selected by Stellantis N.V., one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers with brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati, and Peugeot - to develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components.

As its name suggests, One World is also focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, with particular emphasis on its impact on the environment as well as ensuring that its employees, particularly those within its Colombia operations, are valued and recognized for their contributions, while simultaneously maintaining stewardship over their indigenous land.

