Crozer Health Becomes First Hospital to Utilize ThirdEye’s End-to-End Mixed Reality Smart Glasses and RespondEye Software Platform for First Responders

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThirdEye , a leader in augmented and mixed reality (AR/MR) enterprise solutions, today announces its partnership with Crozer Health to bring an end-to-end mixed reality product suite to its hospital system. The new partnership marks the first time MR will be used in a healthcare setting, providing doctors immediate access to patients and assisting first responders with treatment instructions – prior to patient transportation to the hospital – as the doctors will have access to the patient’s condition via ThirdEye’s RespondEye Platform and X2 MR Glasses with its HIPAA certification.



ThirdEye developed their custom augmented reality RespondEye software for first responders by working in close collaboration with Crozer Health’s paramedics and doctors, and by connecting RespondEye to EMS backend systems to display custom EMS protocols. RespondEye is cross compatible, running on ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses as well as iOS/Android phones, tablets and web browsers.

“Our EMS team worked closely with ThirdEye to implement augmented reality remote assistance for frontline medics. By using augmented and mixed reality, we can enable hands-free remote assistance to enhance the care provided for our patients,” said Bruce Egan, Chief of Crozer Emergency Medical Services. “We’re continuing to collaborate with ThirdEye to keep adding new first responder specific features.”

“At ThirdEye, we tailor our software and hardware to meet the needs of those on the frontline. To have the most impact in the healthcare industry and aid in the fight against COVID-19, we obtained our HIPAA certification for the X2 MR Glasses and RespondEye platform for first responders. This ensures that patient data is securely accessed and that medics have the tools needed to succeed,” said Nick Cherukuri, CEO and Founder of ThirdEye.

Peter J. Adamo, Chief Executive Officer at Crozer Health, showed his support of the new partnership with ThirdEye by stating, “We see great potential and value in introducing ThirdEye’s augmented reality healthcare solutions to our emergency response teams with the goal of improving the overall health and safety of our communities. With telehealth technology on our side, we believe that we will begin to see further improvements in emergency patient care and better outcomes for our patients.”

The X2 MR Glasses also have a built-in thermal sensor that gives doctors the capability to complete thermal scans of patients while being hands-free, taking live temperature readings to detect elevated body temperatures.

For more information on ThirdEye, visit www.thirdeyegen.com . For more information on Crozer Health System, visit www.crozerhealth.org .

About ThirdEye

ThirdEye is a leader in smart glasses and AR/MR software development. While many companies today provide only hardware (smart glasses) or only software, ThirdEye provides a full end-to-end ecosystem for its customer, which makes deployment easier for our partners and end users. It has hundreds of software developers creating apps ranging from games to entertainment to enterprise applications and its products retail around the world. From everyday consumers to Fortune 500 companies, ThirdEye is bringing the power of mixed reality globally. Mixed reality has the potential to change the way the world operates, and ThirdEye's vision is to help generate the future.

About Crozer Health System

Long known for its commitment to quality care and community health, Crozer Health System's hospitals, physicians and outpatient facilities have received numerous regional and national honors, including the Foster G. McGaw Award for Excellence in Community Service; the VHA Leadership Award for Clinical Excellence; designation as Centers for Excellence in Cardiac and Bariatric Care by the National Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association; Platinum Performance Achievement Award from the American College of Cardiology; and many more. Crozer Health System, headquartered in Springfield, Pa., is the largest employer and healthcare provider in Delaware County. Crozer provides a full spectrum of wellness, prevention, acute care, rehabilitation and restorative care to the community. The health system includes four hospitals, several outpatient facilities, and a comprehensive physician network of primary-care and specialty practices. For more information about Crozer Health System, visit www.crozerhealth.org or call 1-800-CK-HEALTH (1-800-254-3258).

