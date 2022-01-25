HCSS Helps Civil Contractors Improve Efficiencies to Prepare for the Increase in Business From the Infrastructure Bill

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces that the company is poised to help civil contractors improve productivity and efficiencies to help meet the increase in business from the Infrastructure bill. With more jobs than ever before coming from the increase in funding, more contractors will be competing for these jobs. HCSS can help businesses empower their employees with technology that gives them a competitive advantage.

"The $1.2T funding will affect everyone in the construction ecosystem," says Tom Webb, VP of Strategic Initiatives and Customer Relations, HCSS. "There will be more jobs than ever before and more contractors competing for those jobs. To keep winning jobs at the rate you are today, you will need something that gives you a competitive advantage over the next five years. Technology is a great way to gain that edge."

The infrastructure investment and jobs act is a historic increase in spending, the likes of which the world hasn't seen since 1981. This bill will release funding for:

$110B to fix roads and bridges

$52B per year from 2022 - 2026 to the Highway Trust Fund for Improvement and safety across the nation

$16B to improve ports and waterways

$66B to boost freight and passenger rail

$25B to improve airports

"If you aren't equipped with the best technology to compete with others, you might get left behind," adds Webb. "While this bill will provide many new jobs to win, the workforce shortage is still a challenge your company will need to overcome. Empowering every employee with technology that maximizes their productivity will enable your workforce to handle more work with less need for more workers."

HCSS software will help businesses maximize the opportunities from the bill with less need to hire more employees since technology can typically help one person do the work of two. Choosing a technology partner familiar with your industry, who can provide support references, and who can help you reduce the risk of adopting technology is the best choice.

The ongoing workforce shortage means many companies will be looking to double or triple the productivity of their current workforce to keep pace with the industry. HCSS provides technology that helps businesses increase efficiency and productivity by automating processes, providing better data, and improving communications so you will dominate the competition.

About HCSS

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, 3-D drone imaging, fleet management, and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 14-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

For more information, contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Office: 770.642.2080 x 214

Cell: 404.421.8497

Email: Becky@MediaFirst.Net

###

Related Images











Image 1: HCSS Logo





HCSS Construction Software









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment