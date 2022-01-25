Offworld Industries Names Industry Veteran Vlad Ceraldi as New CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offworld Industries, the development studio behind critically acclaimed first-person shooters Squad and Beyond the Wire, announced today that it has named Vlad Ceraldi as its new chief executive officer. Ceraldi, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in successfully managing development studios, will oversee the day-to-day operations and strategic direction for Offworld Industries and its catalog of popular PC shooters.

Before coming to Offworld, Ceraldi was a founding member of one of Canada's largest independent mobile game studios, Hothead Games, serving as the company's president and CEO and, later, director of development and live operations over his 14-year tenure. Before co-founding Hothead Games, Ceraldi served seven years as an executive producer at Radical Entertainment where he served as a key member of leadership and helped build world-class development teams responsible for producing award-winning titles that delighted both PC and console gamers around the world.

"It's with great pleasure that I take on this role. Offworld's independent origins mirror my own in so many ways that I felt an immediate kinship with the studio," Ceraldi said. "I look forward to applying my decades of industry experience to help elevate the studio and bring an increased level of excellence and growth to our fantastic catalog of current and future titles."

"Vlad's stellar track record with managing studio growth and development is the perfect fit for us," said Will Stahl, Chairman and former CEO. "We are confident that Vlad's wealth of leadership and live-service games experience will be invaluable in helping to refine our strategic vision moving forward and ultimately level up our efforts across the board."

For any questions regarding this announcement, please contact pr@resetnation.gg.

Image 1: Vlad Ceraldi, CEO of Offworld Industries





Image 2: Offworld Industries Logo





