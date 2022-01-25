vArmour and Tanium Strengthen Partnership to Combat Vulnerabilities such as Log4j

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour, the leading provider of Application Relationship Management software, today announced enhancements to vArmour’s integration with Tanium Platform to provide its customers with enhanced abilities to address key CISA guidelines and an FTC warning in the wake of the recently discovered Log4j vulnerability.



Together, Tanium and vArmour enable organizations to deeply understand their application estate to combat external threats, mitigate risks, and increase resilience. The partnership provides organizations additional pathways to reduce operational and cybersecurity risk by gaining better, more actionable observability into application relationships across users, applications, workloads, and endpoints.

The newly enhanced integration will help customers to address rising concerns about the lasting impact of vulnerabilities like Log4j. When Tanium detects Log4j on an endpoint, vArmour leverages this knowledge to determine impact risk based on its relationship-based view of the organization and coordinates with the Tanium Platform to execute long-term defense of the Log4j and similar vulnerabilities through policy enforcement.

“Both visibility and control are critical to the security of diverse enterprise IT and security environments,” said Connie Ryan, RVP, Global Banking at Tanium. “Tanium and vArmour’s partnership accelerates detection rates, lowers response costs, and minimizes the impact to customers and/or consumers.”

As the company experiences rapid growth, vArmour is continuing its mission of providing discovery of application relationships and dependencies powering actionable observability across complex, hybrid IT environments. Further integration with Tanium is an example of the integration partnerships vArmour is creating with leading security and infrastructure vendors. These integrations deliver relationship intelligence about users, applications, workloads, and endpoints within organizations. Incorporated into the vArmour Relationship Cloud, this relationship intelligence is used to reduce their attack surfaces, increase resiliency, and reduce risk profiles.

“The widespread use of Log4j across has brought to light just how important it is to discover, observe and control the relationships that exist in an organization’s hybrid cloud infrastructure,” said Kate Kuehn, Senior Vice President of Alliances at vArmour. “The FTC has announced that it will be using its full legal authority to pursue companies that fail to take reasonable steps to protect consumer data, making security even more important and timely. Relationships matter—understanding and managing them has become essential to achieving cyber resiliency and security.”

About vArmour

vArmour is the leading provider of Application Relationship Management software. Enterprises around the world rely on vArmour to discover, observe, and control relationships between every user, every application, and across every environment to reduce risk and increase resiliency — all without adding new agents or infrastructure. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, NightDragon, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, SC Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.vArmour.com .