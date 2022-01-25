EY chooses Alberta as home for its Canadian Finance Centre of Excellence

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta is quickly becoming a finance and innovation hot spot in Canada, making it a destination of choice for global organizations looking to grow their business. The latest global company to grow its presence in Alberta is EY, which will launch its first Canadian-based EY Finance Centre of Excellence in Calgary.



The centre will offer cutting-edge internal finance services that meet the most pressing needs of the business and is expected to create 200 new jobs over the next three years, including 50 immediate new hires.

The centre joins a growing list of EY Centres of Excellence worldwide with distinct areas of focus ranging from cybersecurity, innovation and analytics to robotic process automation and manufacturing services.

“Calgary is turning heads as a hub for talent and finance. The centre will continue to fuel this evolution and is an important step in ensuring prosperity and future growth for the city, and positioning Alberta as a financial hot spot.”

Alison Jackson, Calgary Office Managing Partner, EY Canada



Calgary was chosen based on its well-educated and diverse workforce, quality of life and Alberta’s affordable cost of living and doing business.

“Canada is home to an incredibly talented, diverse and skilled workforce. The EY Finance Centre of Excellence is a testament to our strong commitment to supporting employment in the country, leaning on the resources Alberta has to offer, and showcasing our intellectual firepower beyond our border to create lasting value for the global economy.”

Jad Shimaly, CEO and Chair, EY Canada.



EY will start hiring new staff for the Centre of Excellence at its Calgary location in early 2022.

“Alberta is becoming a leading financial services hub in North America. EY’s decision to locate the new Finance Centre of Excellence in Calgary is another sign of Alberta’s growing reputation. We proudly welcome them and look forward to their progress.”

Honourable Travis Toews, Minister of Finance



“The positive news for our province continues to roll in. Once again, Alberta is proving that we are a destination of choice for business. EY’s new Centre of Excellence in Calgary is great news for the city and means more jobs for Albertans.”

Honourable Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation



Invest Alberta Corporation and Calgary Economic Development collaborated to support EY with its planning process.

“This is truly another case of collaboration that will help bring approximately 200 high-value jobs to our province. With a strong, entrepreneurial culture we are taking new and innovative approaches to expediting the process of starting up and scaling up business in Alberta.”

Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta



A highly educated workforce, world class research & development ecosystem, stable banking system and global connectivity have helped Alberta establish itself in emerging sectors like technology, financial services, tourism, aviation and logistics. Continued investment in the areas of energy and clean tech, petrochemicals and agriculture are ensuring that Alberta’s economy is as diverse as its landscapes.

About Invest Alberta:

Invest Alberta is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With offices in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.

For more information, visit: investalberta.ca/

About EY Canada

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

About Calgary Economic Development



Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary’s growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We’re exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary’s story and we’re proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter.

