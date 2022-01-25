Clifford-Lewis Private Wealth Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisors Pat Clifford and Tyler Lewis have launched a new independent practice, Clifford-Lewis Private Wealth, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services, which is designed to support the unique needs of breakaway advisors. The advisors reported to LPL that they serve approximately $275 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets.* They join LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.



Each team member brings a unique background and skillset to the Tyler, Texas-based group. Clifford is a former engineer and senior executive in the oil and gas industry who provides a combination of knowledge, dedication and personal service to his clients. He joined the financial services industry in 2002, teaming up with Director of Planning Karen Vaughan about 10 years ago. Vaughan, who holds a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation and has 27 years of industry experience, has developed a passion to help clients prepare for retirement. Lewis joined the team nearly four years ago, bringing experience as an advisor and also from the insurance and banking industry where he held positions that help him understand all the moving parts of clients’ financial lives. Rounding out the team is Director of Client Relations Sherryl Miles, a 16 year industry veteran who also joined the team four years ago.

“We’ve built a team that is deeply committed to serving our clients. We take it seriously when we tell them, ‘We’re here for you.’ It’s not a slogan. It’s an intentional path that we walk every day to help clients manage their portfolio, build wealth and plan for a more secure financial future,” Clifford said.

The team is also committed to constantly evolving their practice. That’s what led them to LPL. “We raise the bar every year and expect to always get better. But we were starting to feel a bit constrained, and recognized our team didn’t fit into any one box,” Vaughan said. “In order to reach a higher level of excellence and excel in areas we’re passionate about, including financial planning, we needed to be independent.”

Video: Meet the Clifford-Lewis team

LPL Strategic Wealth Services is the ‘ideal fit’

In their search for a new partner, LPL Strategic Wealth Services stood out as the “ideal fit” for the future of their practice, Lewis said. “We appreciate that we own the business and have control over each decision, but we have a great Strategic Wealth Services team supporting us, enabling us to focus on our clients and spend time doing what we love,” Lewis said.

In addition to leveraging LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and sophisticated resources needed to run a thriving practice, the LPL Strategic Wealth Services model delivers ongoing, personalized support for daily operations and long-term business management. Early in the journey, Strategic Wealth Services bridges the transition to independence by providing the team with dedicated support and services to launch their practice, including real estate build out, brand development, technology setup and HR support. Once the transition is complete, the value shifts to the ongoing strategic, administrative, marketing and CFO support that allows advisors to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients, culture and evolution of their practice.

“Every decision we make, including this one about joining LPL, comes down to what’s in the best interest of our clients,” Clifford said. “We truly believe that with this move, powered by the support from LPL Strategic Wealth Services, we can do some things to really revolutionize financial advice for our clients.”

Outside of work, Lewis is a former skydiving coach who has held his pilot’s license since 2012. He is a deacon at his church and also actively involved in the Smith Country A&M club. Vaughan, a mother of eight, is active in her church and volunteers with the Three Strands Ministry which is dedicated to strengthening marriages. Clifford, an experienced marathon runner, has served on the board of The Brook Hill School and as a trustee for The University of the Ozarks. He’s also a member of the Masons and the Shriners.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Pat, Tyler and their team to the LPL community and congratulate them on the launch of their new independent practice. We are committed to providing personalized support for each step of their journey as they grow their business on their own terms, evolve with the industry and bring more value to clients. At LPL, we provide ultimate choice and flexibility in how advisors build their perfect practice. We are a partner for the long run, making investments in innovative capabilities and robust business resources designed to help advisors thrive. We look forward to a long and exciting relationship with Clifford-Lewis Private Wealth.”

More on Clifford-Lewis Private Wealth.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial:

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from the year 2021

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Clifford-Lewis Private Wealth and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc