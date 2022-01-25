HII Announces Vice President of Plant Operations at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that Karey Malyszko has been promoted to vice president of Plant Operations at its Newport News Shipbuilding division. Malyszko succeeds Dru Branche who retired in December.

Effective immediately, Malyszko assumes overall responsibility for waterfront support services, facilities, environmental health and safety, and security. She reports to Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding.

“Karey is an engaged and innovative leader who will lead with a strong focus on continuous learning and process improvement,” Boykin said. “I am confident in her leadership experience, technical expertise and the unique perspective she brings to this position.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/Karey-Malyszko.

Malyszko’s experience includes more than 18 years of nuclear engineering leadership and radiological work on every program across the shipyard. She joined Newport News in 2004 and has held technical and nuclear engineering management positions that have improved performance across every program at the division. She started as a structural engineer in the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) program. Malyszko also served in engineering management positions for nuclear propulsion-construction and process engineering, nuclear propulsion test engineering, and most recently served as director of radiological controls.

Malyszko earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering science and mechanics from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University.

