Enterin to Announce Top-Line Results From the Phase 2b Study for Parkinson's Disease

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterin Inc., a privately held, Philadelphia-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases, today announced that it will host a webinar to present top-line results from the Phase 2b (KARMET) study in patients with Parkinson's disease on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 2:30 pm EST. Key opinion leaders (KOLs) in Parkinson's disease will discuss the findings in relation to the pathophysiology and to the implications for treatment.

The webinar will feature KOLs Patrik Brundin, MD, PhD (Van Andel Institute) and Stuart Isaacson, MD (Director of the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center of Boca Raton). Dr. Brundin will discuss the pathophysiology of Parkinson's disease, the role of alpha-synuclein, and the effect of ENT-01 on alpha-synuclein and disease progression. Dr. Isaacson will discuss the clinical context in which ENT-01 might be useful in the treatment of Parkinson's disease, and what it might add to the existing armamentarium. ENT-01 prevents alpha synuclein (αS) - the culprit in Parkinson's disease (PD) - from aggregating within enteric nerve cells and displaces existing aggregates from nerve cell membranes, restoring enteric neural function and communication between enteric neurons and the brain.

Denise Barbut, MD, FRCP (Co-Founder, President, CMO, and Board Member of Enterin) will discuss the clinical trial data from the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2b (KARMET) study.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

Patrik Brundin, MD, PhD joined the Van Andel Institute for Scientific Research in 2012, where he is Deputy Chief Scientific Officer and directs the Parkinson's Disease Center. He earned his Ph.D. in 1988 and M.D. in 1992, both from Lund University, Sweden and is highly cited in neuroscience with more than 400 publications on Parkinson's Disease and related movement disorders. His research focuses on pathogenic mechanisms of Parkinson's Disease and development of therapies that slow or stop disease progression or that repair damaged brain circuits. He is a member of the World Parkinson Coalition Board of Directors and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Executive Scientific Advisory Board. He also serves as co-editor-in-chief of the Journal of Parkinson's Disease and chair of the International Linked Clinical Trials scientific committee.

Stuart H. Isaacson, MD, FAAN is Director of the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center of Boca Raton, where he directs a team of movement disorder neurologists and clinical coordinators combining a holistic approach to medical therapy with access to one of the largest Parkinson's and Movement Disorder clinical trial centers in the US. Dr. Isaacson received his MD from Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago, and fellowships at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and in NYC at Mount Sinai Medical Center under Melvin Yahr, Warren Olanow, and Mitchell Brin. He has been involved in over 250 clinical trials and has served on national and international committees for many drug development programs, seeking to advance development of emerging symptomatic, nonmotor, and disease-modifying therapies. Dr. Isaacson has authored or co-authored over 300 abstracts, journal articles, and book chapters, and has presented research results at national and international scientific meetings. Dr. Isaacson is Board Certified in Neurology, a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, and a member of the International Association of Parkinson's and Related Disorders, the Movement Disorders Society, the Section on Movement Disorders of the AAN, the Parkinson's Study Group, the Huntington's Study Group, and has been recognized in Best Doctors in America.

About Enterin Inc.

Enterin Inc. is the first company to develop novel compounds that repair the dysfunctional gut-brain axis in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Enterin Inc. is pioneering the medical community's understanding of the link between infections, dysfunction of the enteric nervous system (ENS) and the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disease. Enterin's lead compound, ENT-01, displaces membrane-bound alpha-synuclein (αS) aggregates from nerve cells in the ENS and improves neural signalling between the gut and the brain. Enterin Inc. is now progressing ENT-01 through Phase 2 clinical trials in an attempt to reverse the neurologic symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The second compound, ENT-03, increases insulin sensitivity by acting at the level of the brain and acutely normalizes blood sugar in diabetic mice. ENT-03 is being developed for the treatment of diabetes, obesity and Alzheimer's disease. Studies in humans will begin in 2022.

For more information please visit www.enterininc.com.

