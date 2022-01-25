The robotic lawn mower market size was valued at USD 1,975 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,930.74 million by 2027

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05398687/?utm_source=GNW

74 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.15% during the forecast period.



The growing urbanization and the growing interest in developing the visual appeal of gardens by households favor autonomous robotic lawn mower market growth. Lithium-ion technology is particularly gaining prominence in lawn machinery as they are eco-friendly, compact, lightweight, and eliminates the cord’s use. The new technologies emerging in the global robotic lawn mower market include the barrier recognition system, lawn mapping, and lawn memory. These technologies enhance the performance of robotic lawn mowers and increase their efficiency and effectiveness.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The demand for yard and lawn care services increases from the non-commercial end-user segment due to increasing disposable income. Therefore, The demand for robot mowers is expected to grow significantly from the landscaping service providers during the forecast period.

• In many developing economies, the government has undertaken green acreage expansion projects, which is expected to support market growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the robotic lawn mower market –



• Resolution of Safety Hazards of Traditional Lawn Mowers

• Healthy Growth of landscaping Industry

• Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities

• Lower Operating Cost of Product

• Growing Demand from Golf Courses



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present robotic lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET SEGMENTS



The robotic lawn mower market is segmented based on-



• Lawn Area

• Technology

• End-User

• Distribution Channel

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The size of the lawns and green spaces in the residential areas remains significantly smaller compared to other end users. Hence, the demand for these lawn mowers remains high from the residential segment. Various existing vendors and new players are launching small-sized robotic lawn mowers with multiple technologies to stay competitive in the marketplace.



Market segmentation by Lawn Area



• Small Sized

• Medium Sized

• Large Sized



Market segmentation by Technology



• Non-Smart

• Smart



Market segmentation by End-User



• Residential

• Golf Courses & Sport Arenas

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Others



Market segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



• Europe: Western Europe has a mature market in garden tools. However, historical cities and those more compactly built, particularly in southern and eastern EU states, are witnessing a lack of space and greenery. Thus, these cities are accelerating the development of sustainable strategies and incorporating urban green spaces that are expected to increase the dependence on lawn maintenance programs.



Market segmentation by Geography



• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Belgium

• Switzerland

• Netherlands

• Austria

• Finland

• Poland

• Denmark

• Norway

• North America

• US

• Canada

• APAC

• Australia

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players in the robotic lawn mower market are Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, STIGA S.p.A, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.P.A.



Key Vendors



• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna Group

• STIGA S.P.A

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.P.A



Other Prominent Vendors



• Briggs & Stratton

• STIHL

• Deere & Company

• Future GenRobots

• Greenworks Tools

• Hitachi

• Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

• iRobot

• Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

• Lineatielle

• LG Electronics

• Mamibot Manufacturing USA

• Positecgroup

• Stanley Black & Decker

• The Kobi Company

• The Toro Company

• Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

• SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd

• WIPER S.R.L.

• Yamabiko Europe

• Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., ltd

• Zipper Maschinen GmbH

• E.Zicom

• Volta

• Milagrow HumanTech



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the robotic lawn mower market?

2. Who are the key players in the global robotic lawn mower market?

3. What are the segmentations discussed in the robotic lawn mower market report?

4. Which region has the highest share in the robotic lawn mower market?

5. What are the factors driving the market for robotic lawn mowers?

