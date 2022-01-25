New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive LiDAR Market, Analysis & Forecast- 2017 to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04932432/?utm_source=GNW

The high growth potential of automotive LiDAR market is attracting several industry players to strengthen their market positions through strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and collaborations and agreements, among others. LiDARs find widespread usage in different levels of automation, the different level of vehicle automation include level 2 (partial automation), level 3 (conditional automation), level 4 (high automation) and level 5 (fully autonomous). For lower levels of automation single LiDAR is integrated in the automated system, in the other hand due to greater amount of data required in high end automation levels multiple LiDARs are integrated in vehicles. The analysis at BIS Research shows that the market value for automotive LiDAR for the year 2016 was estimated to be $65 million.



Following points provide a comprehensive description of the report content and the topics covered in the report:



This report identifies the global automotive LiDAR market under different segments such as by type, level of automation, and geography

The study includes the market analysis and forecast of global automotive LiDAR market for different types of LiDARs; mechanical and solid state LiDARs in years 2016 to 2026

The report covers current market trends and insights of LiDARs to be integrated according to different level of automation such as LiDARs for level 2, level 3, level 4, and level 5 automation. Market values of these LiDARs has been estimated for the year 2016 values for the year 2017-2025 have been calculated and are provided in the report

In addition to this, market values of LiDARs for different level of automation have been further segmented by LiDAR type and values for these are provided in the report

The study examines the prime supply and demand side factors affecting the growth of the market along with the current and future trends prevalent in the global automotive LiDAR market

The report further presents a detailed examination of automotive LiDAR market along the lines of market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities

The report also highlights the competitive rivalry and value chain analysis of the LiDAR market

A detailed competitive analysis has been included in this report which focuses on the key market developments & strategies followed by the important players in the market

Automotive LiDAR market has been analyzed for all major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World with thorough analysis with respect to LiDARs for different level of automation. Furthermore, individual regions has been segmented and analyzed according to major countries

The key market players are analyzed and profiled in detail in the report. This section covers business financials, company snapshots, key products & services, major developments, and future programs (if any).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04932432/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________