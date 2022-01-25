Silverline Announces Mediaocean Integration for Salesforce Media Cloud

New York, NY, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, a digital transformation consultancy and Salesforce partner headquartered in New York City, announced today its new Mediaocean integration for Salesforce Media Cloud. Mediaocean’s certified integration for Salesforce streamlines the RFP ingestion process, replacing the manual former process of sending emails with attached RFPs.

The Mediaocean integration automatically creates RFPs in the Salesforce platform and makes them actionable thanks to configurable notifications and a holistic view of the opportunity. There’s no more jumping between different screens — all the information is in one place.

“This is very traditionally an offline process. It’s handled by outside systems and requires double entry,” said Jonathon Millman, Managing Director of Silverline’s Media and Entertainment practice. “We’re excited to use automation to drive real collaboration and enhance visibility. We've really tried to keep it highly configurable so once it’s installed, every client can reconfigure it and use it the way they need to as part of their processes.”

Sellers now receive a notification in Salesforce that they have been invited to an RFP, which they can access directly in an opportunity record containing comprehensive data around budgets, audience segments, and media plan objectives to facilitate deeper collaboration with buyers.

“Based on our discussions with customers globally, the current RFP process is highly fragmented, manual, and repetitive,” said Christopher Dean, VP and GM, Media & Entertainment & Media Cloud. “This connector, offered by Silverline and Mediaocean and built on Salesforce Media Cloud, is an important step toward digitalizing RFP responses and achieving overall ad sales transformation.”

The Mediaocean integration enables sellers and media buyers to:

Accelerate RFP turnaround time and reduce swivel chairs across systems

Minimize manual entries across various systems and eliminate costly errors via automation to improve accuracy of responses

Drive productivity and focus on campaign success by eliminating cumbersome tasks

About Silverline

Silverline creates rewarding experiences for our team, our clients, and the world we live in. We tailor digital transformation solutions to meet your current and future needs. Our team leverages insight acquired through 10+ years in the business and thousands of engagements, along with real-world expertise gained across the Media and Entertainment industry, including: broadcast, publishing, and agencies. From strategy and implementation to managed services, we guide clients through every phase of their journey — enabling continuous value with the Salesforce platform. Silverline also offers CalendarAnything, a popular scheduling application on the AppExchange, as well as industry-proven accelerators. To learn more visit: https://silverlinecrm.com/media-entertainment/

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,500 staff across 30 global offices and supports over 100,000 people using its products. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

Salesforce, Media Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.