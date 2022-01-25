HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center Builds Advanced Robotic Program to Treat Heart Rhythm Disorders

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, announces that HonorHealth has established a robotic electrophysiology program as part of its Cardiovascular Center of Excellence at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona. HonorHealth is among the first in the nation to offer the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) system to patients receiving minimally invasive cardiac ablation procedures.

“Establishing a robotic electrophysiology program allows us to offer improved care for patients, furthering our guiding vision to build a preeminent Cardiovascular Center of Excellence at HonorHealth,” said Dr. Rahul Doshi, chief of complex arrhythmia management. “I have closely followed the evolution of technologies in our field and am excited by the promise of robotics to positively transform electrophysiology for patients, physicians and health systems.”

Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common, minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“Adopting this robotic system reflects HonorHealth’s commitment to providing patients the most advanced technologies and treatment options,” said Dr. Maulik Shah, executive director of the HonorHealth Destination Center of Excellence and cardiovascular service line. “Countless individuals in Scottsdale and the greater Phoenix region are affected by irregular heartbeats. HonorHealth continues to invest in addressing the unmet medical needs in our community.”

“We are delighted to work with HonorHealth” said David Fischel, chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We applaud their leadership and look forward to supporting their efforts to improve patient care, advance clinical science, and build a preeminent heart rhythm program.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

