Black Women Talk Tech Continues Long-Standing Relationship With Microsoft for 2022 Programming

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Women Talk Tech (BWTT), a worldwide collective of Black women tech founders, celebrates its longstanding relationship with Microsoft and continues collaboration with a host of new projects for 2022. BWTT seeks to identify, support, and encourage all women to build the next billion-dollar business. Its next event, Face of a Founder Summit, is set for Feb. 24, 2022.

Now in the fifth year of the relationship, Microsoft has supported Black Women Talk Tech's Roadmap to Billions Conference, which took place at the company's New York City headquarters in 2018. In addition, Microsoft has been the presenting sponsor of that conference four years in a row as well as launched the organization's Face of a Founder Summit.

Last year, the relationship expanded to include Microsoft's Black Partner Growth Initiative, which began as an effort to increase the representation of Black-owned businesses that are partners in the Microsoft community. It gives partners a platform to innovate and grow their business, as well as increased access to capital for new and existing Black partners.

Microsoft has played a key role in the early stages of Black Women Talk Tech's success. Through the support of this relationship, BWTT has reached these critical milestones over its five-year journey:

Created a community of 1,000+ Black Women Tech Founders and Allies

Distributed over $250,000 in funding and prizes to startups

Built a social media presence of over 60,000+ followers

Created 150+ hours of applicable business video content

"We are proud to support Microsoft's Black Partner Growth Initiative #BPGI Program," says Regina Gwynn, co-founder of Black Women Talk Tech. "We are looking forward to what the next year has in store for the organization and our community."

"We are proud to work with Black Women Talk Tech to help increase representation within Microsoft's Partner Network and generate sustainable economic growth for Black-owned tech companies by providing access to tech-enablement resources," said Regina Johnson, Partner Inclusive Growth Strategy Lead for the Black Partner Growth Initiative.

The upcoming Face of a Founder Summit — a virtual event focused on finance and fundraising for Black founders — will take place on Feb. 24. Complimentary tickets are available here: https://hopin.com/events/the-face-of-a-founder-summit/registration.

About Black Women Talk Tech:

Black Women Talk Tech (BWTT) is a worldwide collective of black women tech founders who have a unique understanding of the challenges Black women startup owners face in the industry. Still, most importantly, they understand the contribution of these innovators. The organization seeks to identify, support, and encourage Black women to build the next billion-dollar business. To learn more, please visit www.blackwomentalktech.com. Follow BWTT on social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

