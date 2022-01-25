PRTT Announces The Development Of Its Newest Blockchain Product

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. (OTC: PRTT), now an innovative software development company, announces its new ambitious project “МultiNFT” (the working title of the project) — a multi-chain NFT marketplace for trading unique assets.



MultiNFT is a platform to support several blockchains simultaneously, including Ethereum, Tron, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, and Polygon which will allow users, who have several wallets on different blockchains, to flexibly and easily switch between platforms and choose the most suitable at the moment. This, in turn, will allow users to navigate fees and choose the most optimal.

The team expects MultiNFT will open broad opportunities for various businesses in NFT marketplaces. Whether a small art gallery, sound recording studio, game development studio, or a sports team, any business can build its own NFT marketplace without investing in IT infrastructure, as MultiNFT will be a ready solution with all the main payment gateways already integrated; along with reliable KYC components, a user-friendly admin panel, and multiple intuitive management tools.

With MultiNFT, all a business has to do is to is provide its branding and logo to customize the platform and it’s ready to operate. There is no deployment or infrastructure support required as the platform will be based on the blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) model with all the infrastructure tools already integrated--so that users won’t have to worry about maintenance and support issues — those will be taken care of by the professional PRTT team.

The PRTT team is very excited about this new cutting-edge project, and since the NFT market is likely to reach an $80 billion valuation (according to CoinDesk) in the next few years, we plan to be a significant part of this groundbreaking trend.

Currently, PRTT’s R&D unit is working on the minimal viable product version of MultiNFT and the final product will be a game-changer in BaaS. Our team has been honing their expertise in blockchain for years and has worked with blockchain and NFT technology long before they went mainstream, as early adopters of blockchain technology.

About PRTT

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation is a full-cycle software development and delivery company that produces, releases, and supports digital products for the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets. The company’s expertise lies in custom software development and consulting services in Business automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Big Data, Image recognition, Blockchain development, and cloud services. Its domain focus includes Supply chain, Logistics, Healthcare, Finance, Real estate, Legal, Insurance, Advertising, and more.

