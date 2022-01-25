Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Partnership with the Jack Brewer Foundation and The Bible Cafe

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC Pink: GMPR) today announced their wholly owned subsidiary Jose Madrid Salsa has teamed up with ex NFL team Captain and Fox News Contributor Jack Brewer and his charity group the Jack Brewer Foundation along with product placement in their new Bible Cafes. 50% of all of the Jose Madrid Salsa proceeds sold by Mr. Brewer and his worldwide team through his many charitable outreach programs and at his new Florida based Bible Café will go directly to the Jack Brewer Foundation.

Jack Brewer President of Jack Brewer Foundation stated, “Gourmet Provisions commitment to supporting the less fortunate is a true example of America’s commitment to service. This partnership will help our foundation bring resources to some of the worlds most underserved, while helping us address our nation’s fatherless crisis. Please encourage your local stores to carry this amazing brand of products!”

About The Bible Cafe:

The Bible Cafe is located inside of the JBF Serving Institute in Coral Springs, Florida. Our cozy cafe serves the highest quality coffee, espresso, cappuccino, gourmet donuts a full line of Gourmet Provisions products. Our patrons experience a peaceful ambiance that is surrounded by a collection of Bibles and other merchandise whose proceeds benefit the mission work of the Jack Brewer Foundation. We welcome you to come feel the Holy Spirit at our Bible Cafe. The full line of Bible Cafe products and partnerships can be found at servinginstitute.org/biblecafe or directly on our merchandise section of thejackbrewerfoundation.org

About the Jack Brewer Foundation:

Since 2006 the Jack Brewer Foundation has helped populations around the world combat extreme poverty and human rights challenges.

With a deep commitment to “Empowering from Within”, JBF Worldwide encourages its Global Ambassadors to reach beyond their own communities in order to bring resources to the most underserved. Our Global Ambassadors include athletes, artist and influencers from a wide range of industries, who come together to promote global good.

Founded by former NFL Team Captain, Philanthropist and Ambassador Jack Brewer, The Jack Brewer Foundation currently supports programs in Africa, the Caribbean, Central America, India, China and the United States. JBF Worldwide is a volunteer-based organization that was founded on the belief that influencers could come together in their free time to help solve many of the issues surrounding the extreme poor.

To date, JBF has delivered over $70 million in medical aid, supports over 35 orphan care centers, has helped deliver sports equipment to over one million underserved children, implements programs aimed at addressing fatherlessness in America’s hardest hit black communities, and helps bring medical care to over 10,000 women and children around the world.

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. brought on Jack Brewer as GMPR’s Brand Ambassador & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has five wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, Unique Foods CBD Edibles & PopsyCakes.

Gourmet Provisions International has also developed a partnership with a NY Times Best Selling Author & Popular Comedian to help establish and launch a Gourmet line of food products starting with his own personal line of Pancake Mix & Syrup all under his custom brand (exciting full details coming in a press release soon).

Pizza Fusion Gourmet Provisions International Corp. acquired the multi award winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March, 2019. In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award-winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company’s motto ‘Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!’.

GMPR announced in July the launch of three Gourmet restaurant quality frozen pizzas under the Pizza Fusion brand and is now selling in 60+ grocery stores in the Midwest:

The “Four Cheese” Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked on top of OGGI Foods award winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust.

The “Founders Pie” Pizza is topped with our custom-made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust.

“The Vegan” Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza, our new “The Vegan” pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched Beets Crust.

PopsyCakes“The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel” debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel’s popular show “The Five” and the new bite size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution (more details being announced soon).

Jose Madrid Salsa “The Healthy Fundraiser” has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into 100+ retail outlets throughout the US & Canada.

Black Rock Bar & Grill (GMPR has signed a letter of intent to purchase 6 Black Rock Bar & Grill locations)

Where the Sizzle all Began

It all started on October 27, 2010 in Hartland, Michigan, a small town in a very tightly bonded-community.

Black Rock Bar & Grill opened its doors and brought with it a dining experience unlike any other. By pairing family recipes, a 755-degree volcanic stone, and a love for food, the Morganroth family knew they were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry; however, they had no prior restaurant experience, working only off their dream of what Black Rock could become.

With a very determined family and help from the community, Black Rock grew into something remarkable. Voted the #1 steakhouse in Michigan for three consecutive years, the family in 2013 entered a nationwide competition to be named “America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise” and won first place! Today, Black Rock is expanding across the nation. We are home grown, and soon to be nationally known.

Steak COOKED TO perfection BY YOU

Welcome to Black Rock Bar & Grill, an award-winning steakhouse specializing in Certified Angus Beef ® steaks served and cooked to perfection by you on a 755-degree volcanic sizzling rock. Our concept ensures that every bite is just as hot and juicy as the first, and is always cooked just the way you like it!

This method of cooking is the newest phenomenon in the culinary world. It creates a memorable dining experience, making Black Rock the ideal restaurant for special occasions, as well as for everyday dining with friends and family.

WHY EAT ORDINARY, WHEN YOU CAN EAT ON A ROCK?!

Visit Black Rock Bar & Grill website: https://www.blackrockrestaurants.com/

