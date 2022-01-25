New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market- Analysis and Forecast (2017-2023)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04932430/?utm_source=GNW





The rising demand is driven by a number of factors such as replacement of manual drafts by CAD drafts in end-use industries, cloud synchronization, inspection agencies, and government initiatives in product development process.



The report is a compilation of various segmentations including market breakdown by CAD technology, operating system, product type, end-use applications, and different geographical regions.It also includes sections on competitive insights and market dynamics. Herein the revenue generated from CAD is tracked to calculate the market size.



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a comprehensive section of the application areas of the CAD market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in this market.



The report addresses the following key questions about the global CAD market:



• What is the global CAD market size in terms of revenue from 2016-2023?

• Which is the dominant technology and product type by revenue in the CAD market?

• What is the revenue generated by the different CAD based technologies and product types in the global CAD market?

• What is the revenue generated in the different applications of the CAD market?

• What are the different factors driving the market forward in the forecast period?

• What are the major factors challenging the growth of the global CAD market?

• What are the opportunities for the global CAD market?

• What kind of new strategies are being adopted by existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

• What is the revenue generated by the different geographic regions in the CAD market?

• Which region will lead to the global CAD market by the end of the forecast period?

• Which are the existing key market players that have made a mark in the CAD market?



The report has put special emphasis on the market share and size ofCATIA, SolidWorks, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, Autodesk Inventor, NX and Solidedge, Creo Parametric, SketchUp, Geomagic, and Others. The industry analysis has also been undertaken in order to examine the impact of various factors and understand the overall attractiveness of the industry.



The most often used strategy for developing a better hold on to the market has been new product launches and developments, followed by agreements, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations. The company profile section includes highlights of significant information about the key companies involved, along with their financial summaries and key strategies & developmental activities of recent years. Some of the key players in the CAD market include Dassault Systemes, Autodesk Inc., Siemens PLM Software, PTC Inc., Trimble, MEP, 3D Systems Inc., Kubotek USA, Caddie Software, Aveva Group plc., Hexagon AB, Bentley Systems, Nemetschek SE, BobCAD CAM Inc., Bricsys NV, Robert McNeel& Associates, TurboCAD, and IronCAD LLC.,.



CATIA dominated the CAD market accounting for a market share by value in 2016. North America generated the maximum revenue in the year 2016 in the global CAD market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Additionally, APAC has the highest potential to grow in the forecast period due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India. The factors such as rapid industrialization, increasing investments towards intelligent manufacturing, smart packaging, 3D printing, outsourcing 3D modelling services for architectural and industrial machine parts in low-cost countries will continue to increase the demand for CAD from emerging countries.

