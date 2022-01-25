The professional teeth whitening market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2022–2027

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Professional Teeth Whitening Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221903/?utm_source=GNW

With the advent of upcoming new technologies, several methods for teeth whitening are widely available, each with different mechanisms. Thereby, with the increasing number of people opting for esthetic dental procedures, teeth whitening treatment is expected to become more advanced and affordable.



The following factors will contribute to the growth of the Professional Teeth Whitening market



• The emergence of medical tourism fuelling the cosmetic dentistry market growth

• Policies designed against traditional unregulated/illegal practices of teeth whitening

• Companies partnering to focus on new product development

• Escalating laser or light teeth whitening procedures to cease the side effects associated with the use of chemicals



SNIPPETS



• The dental clinics accounted for the largest share in the market, owing to the population’s preference over the other at-home and OTC products.

• The vendor landscape of the professional teeth whitening market is expected to witness a high level of competition and hence, is highly consolidated. Some of the few leading vendors include Denmat Holdings, DMC, FGM Dental, Philips, and Ultradent.

• Vendors emphasize more on developing customer-centric solutions and platforms for their business segments to increase profit margins and sales for the growth of the professional teeth whitening market.



PROFESSIONAL TEETH WHITENING MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:

• Product

• Procedure

• End-Users

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• Brand named Zoom is widely used across the US and around the world. The system has a 25% hydrogen peroxide gel, and for in-office teeth whitening, Zoom-The Advanced Power chair lamp is designed to accelerate the bleaching process in the teeth whitening market.

• Teeth whitening trays from a dentist are far superior to the teeth whitening solutions available at a local store. The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry advocates the use of custom dentist-made tooth whitening trays as they are much safer than other options. There is no risk of tooth whitening gel coming off splints that do not fit properly in the mouth.

• Opalescence Boost in-office power whitener is a chemically activated gel that ensures brighter, and whiter teeth. The powerful 40% hydrogen peroxide gel is chemically activated and does not require hot light to work. With the unique dual syringe configuration, the physician activates the 40% hydrogen peroxide formulation just prior to use to ensure each dose of Opalescence boost Whitening is fresh and effective.



Market Segmentation by Product



• Whitening Gels and Kits

• Whitening Trays

• Others



Market Segmentation by Procedure



• Light-Activated

• Chemically Activated



Market Segmentation by End User



• Dental Clinics

• Hospitals and Dental Academic Institutes



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Europe captured a dominant position in the professional teeth whitening market. The presence of a large proportion of the patient population, coupled with better adoption of oral hygiene with the latest advancements in dental whitening systems, is the primary factor for its high market share. The strong presence of key dental clinics is also another reason for the high uptake of professional teeth whitening in Europe.

• North America is the second-largest market for professional teeth whitening and accounted for a share of around 31% in 2021. The presence of prominent market players, high healthcare spending are the primary factors for the significant market share in this region.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The global teeth whitening market is highly concentrated with many local and international players in the market. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the professional teeth whitening market.

• Beaming White is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of teeth whitening products. Beaming White serves a broader customer base that includes salons, spas, teeth whitening stores, dentists, private label consumers, online retailers, and traditional retailers. In addition, the company has its products registered with CE and FDA certifications to accelerate the growth of the market.

• Biolase laser systems are designed to provide clinically superior and patient-friendly results for many common dental procedures compared to conventional instruments. To date, Biolase has sold more than 41,200 laser systems in more than 90 countries around the world for the better improvement of the market.



Prominent Vendors



• DenMat Holdings LLC

• DMC Equipment

• FGM Dental Group

• Philips

• Ultradent Products



Other Prominent Vendors



• Beaming White

• Biolase

• CAO Group Inc

• Cavex

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Evolve Dental Technologies Inc

• Evonik

• LumaLite Inc

• Mavrik Dental Systems

• Premier Dental Co

• SDI

• Smile Perfected

• Sunshine Health Products

• Temrex Corporation

• Vista Apex

• WHITEsmile



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the professional teeth whitening market?

2. What are the factors driving the professional teeth whitening market?

3. Who are the key players in the professional teeth whitening market?

4. Who are the end-users in the professional teeth whitening market?

5. Which region has the highest market share in the professional teeth whitening market?

