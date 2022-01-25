ETEL’s New RTMB+ Rotary Tables Empower Larger Manufacturing Systems

SAN JOSE, CA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the expansion of its line of RTMB high precision indexing tables, ETEL now offers the new RTMB+, enabling large-diameter manufacturing applications that require higher torque than previously provided. This is achieved through an expansion to four new table size options, and two new diameters with two heights per. Also, with the key integration of a new water-cooling feature, users can expect an up to 30% indexing gain compared to its equivalent air-cooled version.

All of this makes the RTMB+ rotary axes the ideal solution for all rotary machining applications where high repeatability and short indexing times are required, such as in back-end semiconductor, electronics, automation, or printing industries.

It is important to note that the RTMB+ benefits from the best motor constant on the market (Nm/√W) since it integrates ETEL’s TMB+ direct drive torque motors which allow very high acceleration during indexation with low power dissipation. And the new water-cooling feature can be utilized with or without the option of a closed cooling jacket to enclose the liquids.

A unique internal encoder-bearing solution provides the RTMB+ with the best torque-to-volume ratio in the industry, with the position feedback based on a high-resolution encoder from parent company HEIDENHAIN. This solution offers an optimized hollow shaft size to accommodate various customer cables and tubing.

Alone or coupled with ETEL’s force-controlled short stroke actuators and AccurET controllers, the RTMB+ is an especially notable solution for applications in back-end semiconductor manufacturing, such as in MEMS testers, die bonders, pick-and-place testers, turret testing handlers, and more!

ETEL S.A. is based in Switzerland with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in San Jose, CA and Schaumburg, IL (www.heidenhain.us). As a leading international supplier of direct drive and motion control components and integrated systems, ETEL supports high tech industry with linear motors, torque motors, positioning stages, and motion controllers/systems.

More ETEL information can be found at: https://www.heidenhain.us/product/direct-drive-motors-and-motion-systems/

#

High-resolution digital image available: https://www.heidenhain.us/addl-materials/pr/2021/ETEL_RTMB+0290-70.jpg

Product contact :

Brian Zlotorzycki, Business Development Specialist, ETEL

bzlotorzycki@heidenhain.com or 847-755-5569

Attachment