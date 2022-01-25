AccentCare Increases Access to Care for Underserved Communities in Metro D.C.

Dallas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccentCare, a leading provider of home health, hospice, and personal care services, has been awarded by the District of Columbia (D.C.) a Certificate of Need (CON) to provide home-based hospice services to the residents of metro D.C. intended to address a service gap and increase health equity.

“We are honored to bring our home-based hospice services to D.C. residents in early 2022 and in doing so, will be better able to address unmet hospice needs in specific populations especially among Black and LGBTQ+ residents and those experiencing homelessness,” said Rafael Fantauzzi, vice president and chief Diversity Equity & Inclusion officer at AccentCare. “We are grateful for the State Health Planning and Development Agency and the CON process to ensure qualified hospice programs and services are available to patients and families throughout the District, particularly in underserved communities.”

AccentCare will establish its office in Ward 7, but staff will be available and accessible to the entire District. AccentCare also has the honor of serving nine counties in Maryland including Prince Georges’ and Montgomery counties, providing continuity of care for the greater D.C. and Maryland area from the District through to Baltimore. Services provided will include nursing care, pastoral care, medical social work, respite services, home care, 24-hour continuous care in the home at critical periods, and bereavement services for family members. The organization will also provide specialty programs such as cultural inclusion hospice services, music therapy, and a We Honor Veterans program. AccentCare will contract with hospitals and other facilities to provide inpatient and respite care.

“We are privileged to bring our services to all District residents who are clinically appropriate for hospice care,” said Altonia Garrett, executive director at AccentCare’s new D.C. program. Garrett joins AccentCare from Capital Caring Health, where she served as vice president of public affairs and strategic partnerships. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland and chairs its Diversity Committee.

According to recent data from the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, the rate of Medicare decedents in D.C. enrolled in hospice at time of death is lower than those of surrounding states and even the nation, with D.C. ranking 48th in the country. “Our goal is to enhance the remaining time each of our patients has by ensuring neither pain nor symptoms of decline diminish their quality of life,” added Garrett. “To do this, we are looking forward to bringing our services to the District and being an employer of choice for the community.”

As one of the nation’s largest hospice providers, AccentCare currently provides hospice services in 23 states including D.C., delivering care to over 40,000 patients annually. Supporting its mission of reimagining care, AccentCare has 27 in-patient care centers and supports communities via its 80+ hospice agencies for people who are experiencing an advanced, life-limiting illness.

About AccentCare

AccentCare is a nationwide leader and trusted guide in post-acute healthcare covering a broad continuum of services from personal, non-medical care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, palliative care, hospice, home health, telehealth, and care management. Our innovative care models and strategic relationships with major health systems, physician groups, insurers, and value-based providers give us a full understanding of how to deliver the best possible experience for patients and their families. Because of these distinct advantages, we can relentlessly reimagine and advance the standards of care in our communities.

Headquartered in Dallas, our 30,000 compassionate professionals across the nation deliver on the promise of exceptional care in more than 260 locations, collectively serving more than 210,000 individuals across 31 states and the District of Columbia. Visit us at accentcare.com.