POSTD Merchant Banque Carves Niche As Lead Arranger In Structured and Trade Finance Industries

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POSTD Merchant Banque (OTC: PMBY) (“the Company''), is a mandated lead arranger for corporate to bank structured and trade financial transactions. The lead arranger, or the mandated lead arranger (MLA), is the investment bank or underwriter firm that facilitates and leads a group of investors in a syndicated loan for major financing(s). The lead arranger assigns parts of the new issue to other underwriters for placement and usually takes the largest part itself. The arranger is paid either through an arranger fee, through skimming or through structuring fees. Trade finance covers various financial instruments that support companies' exports and imports; the world's largest trade finance providers include HSBC Holdings PLC, Citigroup Inc., BNP Paribas SA, Standard Chartered PLC and Deutsche Bank AG. Revenues could even rise beyond pre-coronavirus pandemic levels as soon as in 2022, according to a forecast made by Coalition, an S&P Global-owned research company.



POSTD Merchant Banque performs key functions of:

Origination – The process by which a lender originates, develops and closes financing transactions, beginning with borrower acquisition and ends when the facility documents are signed;

Structuring – Designing and negotiating the financing arrangement with the borrower and setting tiers according to commitment amounts; and

Payment Guarantee- Assures a seller the purchase price is paid on a set date. An advance payment guarantee acts as collateral for reimbursing advance payment from the buyer if the seller does not supply the specified goods per the contract. A credit security bond serves as collateral for repaying a loan.

Distribution – Identifying which banks to invite to participate and the marketing to those banks.

URDG 758 Demand Guarantee Financial Instrument

ICC Uniform Rules for Demand Guarantees URDG 758 are increasingly being incorporated into international trade contracts, where they provide a welcome element of financial security and trust in a precarious economic climate like we face today.

“With trust and confidence eroded by the financial crisis, URDG 758 provides tremendous security,” said Georges Affaki, Head of Structured Finance Legal Affairs at BNP Paribas and Vice-Chair of the ICC Commission on Banking, who led the two-and-a-half-year revision, with input from thousands of exporters, importers, bankers and lawyers.

The Uniform Rules for Demand Guarantees (URDG) refers to a set of international guidelines produced by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and adopted in 1991. ... In general, the URDG guidelines outline the rights and obligations of parties under demand guarantees.

“By clarifying the presentation and examination process and excluding imprecise standards, URDG 758 foster certainty and predictability,” added Mr. Affaki.

“As a mandated lead arranger, PMBY’s use of URDG 758 puts us in a niche where not only do we originate and underwrite corporate to bank transactions, we also provide a very attractive financial instrument to guarantee our deals, which provides a safety net for our syndication partners,” said CFO Muhammed Khan.

Shareholder Update

The company announces that it has rescinded its acquisition of controlling interest in Banco PyME de la Comunidad SA.

About POSTD Merchant Banque

POSTD Merchant Banque (PM Banque) is a duly registered non-depository financial institution that offers clients access to growth capital in the private markets through institutional debt or equity, far beyond what traditional banks can and will provide. Combining global reach with personal, bespoke service, we provide our clients with comprehensive corporate finance advisory services tailored to fit to your needs.

The company website can be found at: www.postdmerchantbanque.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

