PRIDE Industries Receives Customer Excellence Award

Roseville, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, has been awarded the Infor Customer Excellence Award for Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing by Infor, the industry cloud company. These annual awards recognize customers that drive innovation and showcase exceptional business results. Award winners and finalists from around the world were acknowledged during Inforum Digital, Infor’s flagship event for customers, partners, and special guests, Jan 25-26.

“To succeed in our mission to create employment for people with disabilities, we must be as competitive in price, quality, and delivery as any for-profit business,” said Alan McMillan, Chief Information Officer at PRIDE Industries. “This award is validation that we are a business-driven as well as a mission-driven company. At PRIDE Industries, we strive to benefit our customers with innovative solutions, so it is gratifying to be acknowledged for our operational and business excellence.”

PRIDE Industries’ Aerospace and Defense line of business offers ITAR-registered manufacturing, supply chain, and distribution services to the aerospace and defense industry. Since 1987, PRIDE Industries has been a trusted partner to the U.S. government and federal contractors.

In 2020, PRIDE Industries faced the challenge of maintaining dozens of customizations that were created in previous on-premises solutions. By implementing Infor CloudSuite Aerospace & Defense, the company optimized its business processes and eliminated dozens of customizations while gaining the ability to quickly respond to customer, supplier, and regulatory needs. The company’s IT resources are now able to execute on multiple strategic initiatives simultaneously, and operational efficiency has improved considerably.

“Infor is proud to award PRIDE industries the Infor Customer Excellence Award for Aerospace and Defense,” said Infor EVP & Global Chief Customer Officer Nancy Mattenberger. “It is always great to see an existing customer recognize the wide array of advantages that come through digital transformation. We look forward to helping PRIDE Industries continue to grow while simultaneously prioritizing employee safety.”

Infor provides critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries. For this award, a panel of Infor solution and industry experts selected customers that grew their business, improved their customer experience, and drove change in their industry. Nominees were evaluated on scope and depth of performance improvement, quantifiable business benefits, customer focus and satisfaction, and technology use and innovation.

“Thank you, Infor, for selecting us and highlighting our business capabilities for the Aerospace and Defense industry,” said McMillan. “PRIDE Industries is on a journey to implement many of the application accelerators provided by Infor to help manage all aspects of supply chain logistics and manufacturing.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, aerospace and defense manufacturing, electronics manufacturing, medical device manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com.

