Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market to surpass US$ 1,531.3 Mn by the end of 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global emission control catalyst for marine market is anticipated to expand at a steady 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period between 2021 and 2031, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis. Growing marine fleet size, along with increasing demand for shipping transportation is expected to drive the market over the assessment period.



Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market Base Year Value (2020) US$ 854.9 Mn Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market Estimated Year Value (2021) US$ 899.4 Mn Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market Projected Year Value (2031) US$ 1,531.3 Mn Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market Value-based CAGR (2021-2031) 5.5% Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market Top 3 Countries Collective Value Share (2020) 56.6%

Catalytic converters remove hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide from exhaust fumes in marine engines. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has implemented strict regulations for harmful emissions from vessels based on their date of engine installation. New marine engines are equipped with selective catalytic reduction catalyst (SCR) to reduce NOx emissions which is fueling the demand for marine catalysts.

Manufacturers of marine catalysts are offering a wide variety of emission control products and proprietary technologies for emission reductions in marine vessels. They are focusing on providing marine catalysts that comply with existing and anticipated emission regulations.

Driven by this, the global emission control catalyst for marine market is expected to surpass US$ 1,531.3 Mn by the end of 2031.

As per FMI, the market is predicted to be dominated by China, and the trend is projected to continue over the forecast period. Many manufacturers are designing catalysts to comply with China’s marine engine emission standard, which is expected to continue boosting sales in the market.

Key Takeaways:

By product type, demand for diesel-based emission catalysts is expected to surge at a 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

By application, sales in the fishing boat segment are projected to account for more than 54% of the total market share in 2021.

The OEM segment is anticipated to grow at a 4.3% CAGR during the assessment period.

Sales of emission control catalyst for marine in the U.S. are projected to increase at a 5.1% CAGR during the assessment period.

China is anticipated to emerge as a key market in the East Asia emission control catalysts for marine market over the forecast period.

In Southeast Asia, demand in the Indonesia market will grow at a 6.1% CAGR through 2031.

Japan and South Korea will collectively account for 29.3% of the total emission control catalyst for marine Market share through 2021.



“Demand for emission control catalysts is expected to be driven by stringent regulations implemented to curb the emission of SOx, CO2, and other harmful gases from different types of marine engines. In addition to this, surging demand for diesel-based catalysts for commercial vehicles will fuel sales in the forthcoming years,” says the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players in the global emission control catalyst for marine market elaborated in the report includes BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, Haldor Topsoe, Heraeus Holding, Tenneco Inc., Alfa Laval, NGK Insulators, Cormetech, Cataler Combustion Corporation and others.

Manufacturers are focusing on sustainability and are aiming to increase research & development activities for the development of new products. In addition to this they are investing in production capacity expansions in response to a growing consumer pool. For instance:

In January 2021, Hug Engineering introduced selective catalytic reduction solutions that abide to the IMO Tier 3 regulations on exhaust emissions for marine industry.



Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, South East Asia and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa and South Africa. Key Segments Covered Product type, Application, End Use and Region Key Companies Profiled • BASF SE



• Johnson Matthey



• Heraeus Holding



• Haldor Topsoe



• NGK Insulators



• Alfa Laval



• Tenneco Inc.



• Nett Technologies Inc.



• Cormetech



• Cataler Corporation



• Catalytic Combustion Corporation



• Hug Engineering Inc. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

More Insights into the Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global Emission Control Catalyst for Marine Market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (diesel-based emission catalyst, gasoline-based emission catalyst), applications (commercial vessel, offshore support vessel, passenger vessel, power boat and fishing boat) and end use (OEM and retrofit) across countries and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

