The polyurea coatings market size was valued at USD 873.96 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1570.63 million by 2026

63 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.26 % during the forecast period



The demand for polyurea coatings is increasing rapidly in every region due to their durability and effectiveness in all kinds of weather. These coatings are widely used to protect the surface from rust, corrosion, UV rays, stain, general wear, and tear and offer durability and flexibility. Manufacturers are focusing on applications based on green practices that have been adopted in multiple applications, which are opening new revenue streams for manufacturers.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the polyurea coatings market -



• Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Coatings

• Thriving Building and Construction Industry

• Increasing Opportunity in Medical Facilities

• Advancement in Coating Technologies

• Increasing Demand in APAC Countries

• Increasing Usage of Polyurea Coatings In Swimming Pool



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Polyurea coating technology is green and doesn’t produce any pollution and toxicity to the environment; this is a competitive advantage over many other coating technologies in the construction industry.

• Polyurea coatings have low VOC, which helps to improve the quality of air, minimizes the risk of respiratory problems. Therefore, polyurea coatings are widely used in residential buildings.



POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET SEGMENTS



The polyurea coatings market research report has the following segmentation-



• Raw Material

• Type

• Application

• Geography



POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Demand for protective coating and adhesives and growing applications will grow the demand for aromatic isocyanates in the polyurea coatings system market in the forecast period. Crude oil price fluctuation will present as a challenge for aromatic isocyanates because of the high dependency on raw materials derived from crude oil. Aromatic isocyanates are manufactured through complex processes which need measured environment safety and skilled workers.



Market Segmentation by Raw Material



• Aromatic Isocyanate

• Aliphatic Isocyanate



Market Segmentation by Type



• Pure

• Hybrid



Market Segmentation by Application



• Building & Construction

• Automobile Industry

• Industrial

• Theme Parks

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America: North America is the biggest market for polyurea coatings. Polyurea is used in epoxy and polyurethane coatings because of stringent regulations regarding pollution mitigated by coatings. Lining systems are used widely and have been adopted in multiple practices to protect the environment.

• APAC: APAC will see the largest growth in the polyurea coatings market. Rising disposable income, strong economic growth, and growing construction activities will support market growth in the region.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o Spain

o Russia

o France

o UK

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Indonesia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key vendors in the polyurea coatings market are BASF, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Huntsman International, and Teknos Group.

• Recently, the BASF group has acquired Solvay’s polyamide business globally. The company has changed its business model from agency-based to merchandise model, which resulted in Rs 75,510.5 million Revenue from operation for the year ended 31st March 2020.



Key Vendors



• BASF

• PPG Industries

• Sherwin-Williams

• Huntsman International

• Teknos



Other Prominent Vendors



• Nukote Coating Systems

• Armorthane

• Wasser Coatings

• Rhino Linings Corporation

• Kukdo Chemical

• Voelkel Industrial Products

• Polycoat Products

• Tecnopol Group

• Satyen Polymers

• Prokol Protective Coatings

• Cipy Polyurethanes

• Ultimate Linings

• Zhuhai Feiyang Novel Materials

• Chemline Inc

• Duraamen Engineered Products

• Krypton Chemicals

• Elastothane

• Isomat

• Specialty Products Inc.

• Versaflex



