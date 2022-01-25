Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

English French

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — January 25, 2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: January 17 to 19, 2022

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 76 290 45,7150 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 31 607 45,7095 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 17-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 5 018 45,7142 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 18-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 215 170 45,1143 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 18-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 96 038 45,0479 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 18-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 14 636 45,0849 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 19-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 47 481 44,8572 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 19-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 21 832 44,8578 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 19-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 3 625 44,8638 TQE

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

