The mobile computing battery market size was valued at USD 8.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.18 billion by 2027

18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.59% during the forecast period



With the increasing demand for portability and mobility, manufacturers are trying hard to pour money into inventing innovative and efficient battery technologies. There is a rising need to build energy-dense batteries, remarkably because microprocessor performance has been increasing at a rate far faster than the annual rise in battery energy capacity. Although lithium is abundant in many regions, its deposits are found in low concentrations. So continued research has been going on to discover its replacements that are more commercially viable. With the increasing shift towards digitalization, demand for mobile computing devices has risen significantly since the last decade. In turn, this has encouraged existing manufacturers of mobile computing devices to boost production, which has fueled the demand for portable computing batteries.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the mobile computing battery market –



• Rising Popularity of Esports

• Advances in Li-Ion Batteries

• Growing Focus on Digitalization

• Increasing Smartphone Penetration

• Improving Efficiency of Lithium-Ion Batteries



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• In terms of application, portable PCs and cellular phones are the major demand generator for mobile computing batteries due to their high penetration. Demand for mobile computing batteries used in wearables is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• As we advance, battery systems and battery technology will be major factors influencing purchase behavior. This will also boost the dependence on Lithium-ion batteries, thus driving the global battery chargers.

• Government regulations and scientific developments in key battery elements such as cathode materials will drive major improvements in battery attributes and cost reductions over the next decade.



MOBILE COMPUTING BATTERY MARKET SEGMENTS



The mobile computing battery market is segmented based on-



• Application

• End-user

• Distribution

• Geography



MOBILE COMPUTING BATTERY MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Since consumer spending power has expanded, laptops are now widely used for official, educational, and recreational purposes. Increased internet penetration and significant expansion in the gaming industry are two more major growth-inducing factors for portable PCs.

• The OEM can optimize battery performance and manufacturing productivity by having total visibility and awareness of the battery supply chain. OEMs have recently prioritized the development of numerous supply connections and cooperation with battery specialists. OEMs are progressively pursuing the highest quality and competitive technology available, including a mix of contracts with multiple companies and even in-house production, instead of having exclusive battery supply arrangements.



Market segmentation by Application



• Portable PCs

• Cellular Phones

• Tablets

• Wearables

• Others



Market segmentation by End User



• OEMs

• Aftermarket



Market segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Online

• Offline



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



• APAC: APAC is projected to see an incremental growth of more than USD 4.58 billion during the forecast period. The investment in the Indian IT sector is growing continuously, and companies in this industry are expanding their footprint globally. Moreover, the presence of well-established ICT infrastructure in South Korea and the technology-oriented population. All such factors create favorable conditions for the growth of the mobile computing battery market in APAC.

• North America: The presence of better technology infrastructure supports the growth of the region’s global next-generation advanced batteries market. The introduction of 5G has further boosted the demand for new mobile computing devices manufacturing.



Market segmentation by Geography



• APAC

o China

o Vietnam

o South Korea

o Japan

o India

• North America

o US

o Canada

• EMEA

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

o Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players in the mobile computing battery market are LG Energy Solution, SAMSUNG SDI, Amperex Technology, and Panasonic Corporation.

• Collaboration and acquisition are a strong focus for LG Energy Solution. For instance, in September 2021, LG Energy Solution invested in Greatpower Nickel & Cobalt Materials, situated in China.

• By October 5, 2020, Panasonic Corporation achieved its target for shipment of 200 billion dry batteries worldwide compared to 100 billion in 2001.



Key Vendors



• LG Energy Solution

• SAMSUNG SDI

• Amperex Technology

• Panasonic Corporation



Other Prominent Vendors



• Ampirus Technologies

• Hitachi High-Tech

• Shenzhen Grepow Battery

• Lipower laptopbattery

• Greenway Battery

• GreenCell

• Atemitech (Hantong Technology)

• Shenzhen Huidafa Technology

• DNK Power Company

• BNPower

• Shenzhen Highpower Technology

• SHENZEN EPARTS TECHNOLOGY



