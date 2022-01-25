The hospital management solutions market size was valued at USD 30.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 62.17 billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Management Solutions Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221893/?utm_source=GNW

70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 62.17 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.48% during the forecast period



Automation of various hospital management services has played a vital role in increasing the adoption of hospital management systems. Web and cloud-based solutions have major advantages of cost-effectivity, automated workflow, remotely delivering updates, and many others, increasing its demand in the market. With the growing adoption of HMS, vendors are also competing to provide the best software for healthcare organizations. All such factors are promoting the uptake of HMS and thereby contributing to the growth of the market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hospital management solutions market are –



• Growing Adoption of RTLS & Cloud Monitoring

• Enormous Data Mounting in Healthcare Organizations

• Evolution of Smart Hospital adopting HMS

• Increasing Need to Manage High Volume of Healthcare Data

• Updating & Upgrading Healthcare Software

• Rising Role of AI for Improving Patient Flow and Management



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• AI can potentially help in forecasting patient flow and avoid unnecessary emergency admissions. Thus, innovations in AI will also impact the hospital capacity management solutions market.

• Healthcare organizations need to manage such an enormous amount of patient data along with a high demand for real-time accessing complete patient records. Each passing day this data is increasing as patients add up. This fact increases the importance of the hotel management solutions market.

• Growing challenges of increasing medical costs, rising patient expectations, and emerging demands of aging populations have left no shortage of complications to address. The technology of smart hospitals helps the medical workforce to save their valuable time and utilize it for taking better care of patients and addressing their needs as early as possible.



HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS SEGMENTS



The hospital management solutions market research report has the following segmentation



• Type

• Delivery mode

• Modality

• End-user

• Geography



HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS SEGMENTATION



• LMS segment will witness an absolute growth of more than 100% in the forecast period. It has some key advantages such as defining and enforcing standard workflows, eliminating transcription errors, integrating with other systems like ERP, etc.

• Web and cloud-based HMS is a proven, fastest, and cost-effective way for accelerating digital initiatives without any required infrastructure and setup costs. Customized cloud-based software can include features of online appoint, mobile application access for physicians, HIPAA compliance, and many others. This is driving the market’s growth in the forecast period.

• Integrated hospital management solutions help health administrators in exercising increased monitoring control over the functioning of hospitals and primary health centers. It facilitates the monitoring of pre-defined health indicators by the generation of periodic reports for hospital management.



Market segmentation by Type



• Clinical Practice Management

• Laboratory Management

• Pharmacy Management

• Hospital Inventory Management

• Revenue Cycle Management

• Patient Management

• Others



Market segmentation by Delivery Mode



• Web & Cloud Based

• On-Premises



Market segmentation by Modality



• Integrated

• Standalone



Market segmentation by End-User



• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



• North America: North America region will have the highest market share in the forecast period. Due to the rising demand for streamlined operations, efficient workflow, and enhanced storage facilities management of patient data, the preference for HMS grew highly in the region.

• Europe: With the growing number of hospital admissions, controlling the capacity management in hospitals has become highly crucial. Hospital bed management, staffing, billing, and other vital services can be handled easily using hospital management solutions. Therefore, it has been widely adopted by various countries across the region, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

• APAC: According to a regional survey, most of the hospitals in the APAC region are planning to increase their spending on digitalization to minimize medical errors and raise patient satisfaction in the next three years. APAC investing in healthcare digitalization can increase efficiency, reduce expenses, and automate/eliminate redundant processes.



Market segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key vendors in the HMS market are Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, AMI Healthcare Hospital Management, and McKesson Corporation.

• Key players are indulging in M&As to remain competitive and expand through inorganic growth strategies. For instance, Alcidion Corporation acquired ExtraMed in 2021. This was done to strengthen companies’ presence in the UK for delivering smart technology systems in healthcare.



Key Vendors



• Cerner Corporation

• General Electric Company

• AMI Healthcare

• McKesson



Other Prominent Vendors



• ABOUT Healthcare

• ACG Infotech

• Adroit Infosystems

• Allscripts Healthcare

• Assist Practice Management Services

• Attune Technologies

• Birlamedisoft

• BR Softech

• CareCloud

• California Medical Billing Services

• Care Logistics

• CenTrak

• ChartLogic

• Chetu

• Cigna

• Cloud 9 Medical Solutions

• Cognosys

• Coronis Health

• Dataman Computer Systems

• DocPulse

• DrChrono

• EHealthSource

• Eastern software systems

• eClinicalWorks

• Epic Systems

• Expedien

• Gescis technologies

• HealthQuist

• Infinity Technology

• Infor

• Infosys

• ITDOSE INFOSYSTEMS

• JVS Group

• Koninklijke Philips

• MediMizer

• Midmark

• Neusoft

• NextGen Healthcare

• Practo

• Progressive Healthcare Solutions

• RK Solutions

• Sapphire

• Simul8

• SoftClinic Software

• Softech Infosys

• Sonitor Technologies

• STANLEY Healthcare

• Raster Images

• TiaTech Health Technologies

• YRO Systems



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the size and share of the global hospital management solutions market?

2. Who are the key players in the hospital management solutions market?

3. Which factors are expected to drive the adoption of hospital management solutions?

4. Which segment accounted for the largest hospital information system market share?

