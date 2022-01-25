U.S. News & World Report Ranks Berkeley College among Best Online Bachelor's Degree Programs for 9th Consecutive Year

WOODLAND PARK, NJ, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the ninth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Berkeley College among the Best Colleges in the nation for Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs. The ranking also recognizes Berkeley College among the Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs for Veterans and in the category Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs – Business.

“Berkeley College is proud to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its tradition of excellence in online education that spans 24 years,” said Diane Recinos, EdD, Interim President of Berkeley College. “The greatest hallmark of Berkeley College is our ability to provide students with individualized attention that helps them succeed in a way that best fits their lives – whether in a traditional classroom or online learning.”

New Jersey Rankings

Berkeley College is one of four colleges in New Jersey ranked by U.S. News & World Report for Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs; one of three New Jersey colleges ranked for Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs for military and veteran students; and one of two New Jersey colleges ranked in the Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs – Business category, at No. 98. To view the full rankings, click here.

Nationwide, Berkeley College is No. 87 out of the schools that completed the U.S. News Best Online Bachelor’s Degree survey. Fourteen colleges and universities tied for the 87th position. In the category of Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs for Veterans, Berkeley College is No. 51 out of the schools that completed the U.S. News Best Online Bachelor’s Degree survey; seven colleges and universities tied for the 51st position.

New York Rankings

Berkeley College is one of 21 colleges in New York ranked by U.S. News & World Report for Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs. Berkeley is one of five New York colleges ranked for Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs for military and veteran students, and one of 11 New York colleges ranked in the Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs – Business category, at No. 98.

Online Resources at Berkeley College

Berkeley College students pursuing a degree online have access to the same support services as students who attend on-site, including Academic Advisement, the Library, the Center for Academic Success, Career Services and the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs. Online campus life experiences include online clubs, virtual volunteerism, wellness and personal development programs, and workshops focusing on student success. As of the fall 2021 semester, 37% of undergraduates were pursuing their degrees entirely online.

Seamless Transition to Online Learning during the COVID-19 Pandemic

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Berkeley College offered students a seamless transition to remote learning. The College ensured academic continuity by distributing more than 950 laptop computers, sponsored professional development for professors to adapt to a fully online instruction modality, and helped students advance professionally by hosting virtual career fairs and interview workshops.

Flexibility of Online Courses Allows Student Facing Health Crisis to Reach the Graduation Stage

Yesenia Montenegro was taking care of her young family, working in a demanding position for Apple and pursuing her undergraduate degree at Berkeley College when she was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness in 2020. The transition to online courses allowed her to overcome the most harrowing experience of her life and make it to the one of the best days of her life – graduation.

“Even in the uncertain times, what drove me was my education,” said Montenegro, 33, a resident of Brooklyn, NY. “I am grateful for the support that Berkeley College has given me.”

Montenegro said while undergoing radiation and treatments for breast cancer, Berkeley College faculty and staff went above and beyond to reach out and check on her well-being. She made it clear she intended to complete the semester with a full course load, and faculty were on hand to offer additional guidance and help with online resources – from personal counseling to Academic Advisement.

“Everything was virtual – I didn’t have to step onto campus for anything so I was able to complete my courses on the go,” she said. This sometimes included completing classwork from the hospital where Montenegro was being treated.

“Berkeley had a whole community online for me,” she added.

Montenegro completed her Associate’s degree in Marketing Communications in December 2021 and will attend the in-person Commencement ceremony to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Communications in May 2022.

She credits her daughter, Ellie, 3, with inspiring her to reach her goals.

“It is important for my daughter to see that even though you can’t always control what is going on around you, you can control your destiny,” Montenegro said.

After graduation, Montenegro will look to grow in her role with Apple, where she works as an Operations Expert at the store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

“I am interested in bringing people together to work on a project – coordinating all the moving parts until you see the final picture,” she said.

U.S. Air Force Veteran Finds Flexibility to Balance Work and Pursuit of Degree

John Paolillo, who graduated in fall 2021 with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in General Business from Berkeley College, said online courses provided the flexibility he needed as he worked as a Realtor® with Coldwell Banker.

“I found online classes very accommodating around my work hours,” said Paolillo, 60, a resident of Toms River, NJ. “I especially enjoyed the structure of the weekly discussion boards, where we had to conduct research and convey our thoughts to the class.”

As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served in the Air Force Reserve until his retirement in 2017, Paolillo saw how Berkeley College’s virtual student services would be convenient for those currently serving in the military.

“There are support systems in place to help those in the military be successful,” said Paolillo, who utilized virtual resources such as the Library and the Center for Academic Success, which offers tutoring and assistance with assignments. Berkeley College also has an online Veterans Resource Center (VRC), in addition to four on-site VRC locations at its campuses in New York and New Jersey. At the VRCs, veterans can receive information about their VA benefits and network with other military students.

As a student, Paolillo had an opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities such as Berkeley College’s Community Service Week, which offers both on-site and online options. He also marched with the Berkeley College Office of Military and Veterans Affairs at the Veterans Day Parade in New York City.

“During my time at Berkeley, I always felt supported, whether I was on campus or in the virtual classroom,” Paolillo said. “I thought I would be lost in the system after a more than 40-year lapse in my academic career. Everyone at Berkeley, from faculty to the administration, was there to help me every step of the way.”

Berkeley College Larry L. Luing School of Business® Offers Degree Programs in Innovative Fields

The Berkeley College Larry L. Luing School of Business® offers degree programs in emerging fields such as Business Data Science, to set students apart in an innovation economy through a robust curriculum at the interface of business and emerging technology.

Additional degree programs include Accounting, Fashion Merchandising and Management, Financial Services, General Business, Health Services Management, Information Technology Management, International Business, Management and Marketing Communications. Berkeley College has received specialized accreditation for its business programs through the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE). The College also offers a Master of Business Administration in Management program online and on campus in Woodland Park, NJ.

Methodology

In its methodology, U.S. News & World Report chose factors that weigh how programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time. U.S. News & World Report used factors in four categories: engagement, which includes areas like best practices, graduation rates, assessments, class size and retention rates; services and technologies; faculty credentials and training; and expert opinion, which reflects the views of academic officials and employers.

To read more about the methodology used by U.S. News & World Report, click here.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers continuing education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in Midtown Manhattan, NY, and in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, with more than 4,000 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for nine consecutive years. U.S. News & World Report named Berkeley College (NJ) one of the Best Regional Colleges in the North in its 2022 edition of the Best Colleges Survey. In 2021 Berkeley College (NJ) was also recognized for the first time as a Top Performer on Social Mobility among colleges in the region. The website address is http://www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

