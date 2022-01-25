American College of Medical Toxicology Presents 2022 Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting & Symposium

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) will be held virtually from Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13th. This event will be preceded by ACMT’s 1-Day Virtual Symposium “Drug Science Meets Social Science: Substance Use, Pregnancy, and Baby” on Thursday, March 10. Registrants may sign up for one or both of these events.

We are pleased to announce that a variety of Continuing Education credits available for both events:

ACCME - Medical and Physicians Assistants

ACPE - Pharmacy (NEW!)

ACOG - Obstetricians & Gynecologists (NEW!)

ANCC - Nursing (NEW!)

ASWB - Social Work (NEW!)

NHEC - National Commission for Health Education Credentialing

​ACMT's 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting will feature 40 presentations of original research: 8 platforms, 7 lightning orals, 25 moderated posters, in addition to 130+ posters in our interactive e-Gallery. This 3-day event provides an opportunity for specialists in the field of medical toxicology, addiction medicine, emergency medicine, and more to connect, network, and learn from the cutting-edge research of their peers.

Because this event is virtual, registrants may enjoy the flexibility of participating live or accessing presentations later on-demand at their convenience.

Selected Presentation Highlights:

COVID-19 Vaccination Surveillance and Safety: VITT

Beverly J. Hunt, MD, OBE, Professor of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and King's College London, UK

Donovan Lecture: Neurobiology of Addiction

Eliot L. Gardner, PhD, Chief, Neuropsychopharmacology Section, National Institute of Drug Abuse, Baltimore, MD

Military Toxicology

Robert W. Haley, MD, Professor of Internal Medicine and Director of the Division of Epidemiology, Internal Medicine Department, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Professional Development Workshops:

Professional Development Workshop 1: Implementation of a Mobile Addiction Service for Overdose Prevention

Michael Pepin, BSc, Project Coordinator, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA

Kavita Babu, MD, Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA

Professional Development Workshop 2: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Trevonne Thompson, MD, FACEP, FACMT, Associate Dean of Admissions, University of Illinois College of Medicine at University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL

Panel presentations on timely topics and featuring representatives from leading medical and clinical toxicology organizations from around the world:

American Academy of Clinical Toxicology (AACT) Panel

MOUD Disorders: How to Manage Addiction Treatment in Complicated Patient Populations

The International Panel Session

Features presentations from representatives of the European Association of Poisons Centres and Clinical Toxicologists (EAPCCT),the Middle East and North Africa Clinical Toxicology Association (MENATOX), Asia Pacific Association of Medical Toxicology (APAMT)

Microdosing and Macrodosing: Alternative Buprenorphine Initiation Strategies in the Fentanyl Era

This distinguished panel will be moderated by Lewis Nelson, MD, FACMT, Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ

View full agenda here. Register for the 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting here. Register before January 27th to receive the early bird discount!

About ACMT The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) is a professional, nonprofit association of physicians with recognized expertise and board certification in medical toxicology. Our members specialize in the prevention, evaluation, treatment, and monitoring of injury and illness from exposures to drugs and chemicals, as well as biological and radiological agents. ACMT members work in clinical, academic, governmental, and public health settings, and provide poison control center leadership.

Attachment