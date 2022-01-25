Ascend Acquires Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), A Greenville, SC-based Trucking Company

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend LLC (Ascend), a dry van, full truckload carrier that brings high-performance service and reliability to the rapidly expanding middle-mile market, today announced it has acquired Dedicated Transport Solutions (DTS), of Greenville, South Carolina. The acquisition of DTS expands Ascend’s dedicated contract carriage business and further broadens the company’s footprint while building network density. The addition of DTS strengthens Ascend’s coverage of the southeastern seaboard in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and into Louisiana, Texas, and Ohio.

“Bringing DTS into the Ascend family continues our mission to transform the regional truckload sector by leveraging technology, building density, and offering driver-friendly routes and policies,” said Ascend CEO Michael McLary. “The company continues to build a robust and reliable network with the assets to support planned, and unplanned customer needs in the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

“Given the challenging nature and headwinds of the supply chain for shippers, by joining Ascend, DTS’s customers will enjoy the expanded capacity and capabilities of the combined company,” said Scott Stowers, president and founder of DTS.

Dedicated Transportation Solutions was established in 2004 to provide shippers with a premier fleet outsourcing option, providing professional transportation management. The company’s dedicated contract carriage offering enables shippers to entrust driver recruitment and retention, regulatory compliance, liability management, vehicle procurement and maintenance, and operational management to a partner with outstanding domain expertise, thus enabling them to focus on their core business. DTS has grown from a single Greenville location to 24 independent operating and geographic locations, servicing local and national customers along the southeastern seaboard plus Louisiana, Texas, and Ohio.

The DTS acquisition increases Ascend’s assets to more than 1,000 tractors and more than 3,000 trailers. Ascend was initially formed by the merger and integration of Milan Supply Chain Solutions and J&B Services.

In addition to its large and growing asset-based operation, Ascend has established substantial truckload brokerage services. The brokerage offering complements the company’s asset operations by providing expanded capacity, broader coverage, and specialized options such as temperature-controlled and flatbed vehicles while ensuring premium service levels. Pairing this flexible network capacity with Ascend’s extensive and broadly staged trailer fleet and its power-only options result in a distinctive array of services well-matched to our customers’ needs.

About Ascend

Ascend provides customers with logistics services in coordination with its affiliates Ascend LLC, Ascend Transportation LLC, Ascend Trucking LLC, and Ascend Distribution LLC. The company has operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, with density and capacity in important regional areas where there is high demand for high-performance short-haul shipping, serving the truckload shipping needs of customers in the retail, fast-moving consumer goods, packaging, and industrial supply sectors. Ascend is backed by Wellspring Capital Management Group LLC (“Wellspring”), a leading middle-market private equity firm committed to investing in the company’s strategy and growth plans. For further information, visit ascend.net.