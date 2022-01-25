Retail Business Services Launches New Program to Attract Tech Talent

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, today announced its Accelerator Sign-On Incentive Program aimed at hiring top tech talent. Individuals hired into these roles will join a robust IT organization that delivers the technology services, systems and capabilities to support Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ ambitious omnichannel growth plans.



“It’s an exciting time for retail technology,” said Rom Kosla, Chief Information Officer and executive vice president of IT for Retail Business Services. “Despite continued challenges from the pandemic, we are continuing to lead the evolution of retail technology and support our partners’ omnichannel growth. This program is one example of the many ways we are investing to ensure we have the right talent to continue to propel our organization and the brands we support forward.”

The first round of the incentive program applies specifically to IT Architect positions, including Hosting & Cloud Services Domain, Omnichannel Domain, DevOps and E-commerce Infrastructure positions.

“We’re excited to test and learn through this program and meet the new team members it attracts,” said Cathy Edwards, vice president of Human Resources for Retail Business Services. “Over time, we’re hopeful to expand the Accelerator to other areas within Retail Business Services as we continue to expand our pool of talent.”

Through the Accelerator program, eligible newly hired associates who apply for designated positions at Retail Business Services between January 1, 2022, and March 31, 2022, will receive a sign-on bonus of $20,000, less taxes and withholdings, to be paid after 30 days of active employment. Current contractors, Retail Business Services associates, employees of affiliated companies or brands, and candidates presented by third-party search firms are not eligible for the program.

To view and apply for open positions, interested applicants can visit this link and type “accelerator” in the keywords field.

