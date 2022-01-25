Qualia Announces 3rd Annual Future of Real Estate Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing platform, today announced that its third annual Future of Real Estate Summit (“ FORES22 ”) will take place in Austin, Texas from April 4-6 at the iconic ACL Live. FORES22 will once again bring together the entire mortgage and real estate ecosystem for actionable conversations and educational tracks about the future of how real estate is transacted. The theme of this year’s summit is “Connectivity”, with hands-on workshops and sessions designed to help teams break down silos and reinvent how they work better together as one ecosystem to serve the homeowner.



The event will be headlined in-person by George Foreman , an Olympic gold medalist, two-time boxing World Heavyweight Champion and globally recognized entrepreneur. Mortgage, real estate, and title & escrow professionals looking to reinvent their workflows and business strategies will be inspired by Foreman’s journey of reinvention and persistence to become the oldest Heavyweight Champ as well as the successful entrepreneur he is today.

After years of causing trouble growing up on the streets in Houston, Texas, Foreman decided he wanted to do more with his life. He joined the Job Corps to get an education and provide for his family. That led him to a career in boxing and an Olympic gold medal at the Mexico City games in 1968. Foreman went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship and faced off with legends like Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali in some of boxing’s most famous bouts including “The Rumble in the Jungle.” After retiring to become a minister, Foreman returned to the ring and regained the heavyweight title at 45 years old. His reinvention as a competitor solidified Foreman as a cultural icon and fueled the launch of his business platform with the George Foreman Grill.

FORES22 will take place at the iconic Moody Theater (ACL Live) , home of the acclaimed PBS concert series Austin City Limits. The event will include notable keynotes, panel discussions with leading industry business and technology innovators, and interactive roundtables for participants to engage with partners across the real estate ecosystem.

The summit will also provide educational tracks on how to leverage Qualia’s suite of products including Core, Resware, Connect, Marketplace and its catalog of partner integrations. Guests will have in-person access to Qualia’s expert trainers as well as its award-winning product and engineering team so they can walk away with the inspiration and actionable insights to drive their businesses forward.

Tickets to FORES22 are now available for purchase. For more information about FORES22 and to register, please visit https://www.qualia.com/fores22 . To learn about previous FORES events and what's ahead for FORES22, please visit the Qualia blog at https://blog.qualia.com/announcing-fores22/

