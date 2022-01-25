SEIZE THE DAYS THIS WINTER AND EXPLORE CANADA’S GREAT OUTDOORS

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From ski slopes in British Columbia to snowshoeing trails in Nova Scotia, there is so much to see and do during the winter season. Days Inn is calling all travellers to embrace the beauty of the great outdoors with a last-minute trip to one of our cool Canadian destinations.

Close to Glacier and Mount Revelstoke National Parks, Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Revelstoke, BC is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Revelstoke Mountain Resorts features 3,121 acres of terrain, four alpine bowls, and world-famous Selkirk tree skiing spread over 69 runs and areas during the winter months.

Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Days Inn by Wyndham Hinton-Jasper, AB is the perfect starting point for a Rocky Mountain adventure. Hinton in the winter is a magical place covered in snow and ice. Book an ice walk adventure to explore frozen waterfalls, ice caves, and incredible ice formations.

Saskatchewan offers some of the best snowmobiling in North America and the Yorkton area ranks top for facilities and snowmobile conditions. With access to over 400 kilometres of groomed snowmobile trails, this is one destination not to be missed! The award-winning Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Yorkton, SK provides easy access to all nearby winter attractions.

The World’s Largest Snow Maze is just a short drive from Days Inn by Wyndham Steinbach, MB. Enjoy the challenge of the snowy maze, try the Giant Luge run, slide down Snow Mountain or be amazed by the snow carvings and buildings. For those staying at home during the pandemic and dealing with restrictions, it is a chance to stretch their legs and add a little adventure!

Find a multitude of outdoor activities conveniently located near Days Inn by Wyndham Berthierville, QC. From dogsledding to fat biking, snowkiting to snow tubing, relish in endless hours of winter fun. Located on the north shore of the Saint Lawrence River, Berthierville is a magnificent playground for anyone who enjoys adventures big or small!

Located on the west coast of the island of Newfoundland, the vibrant town of Stephenville offers a unique mixture of culture and tradition. Looking for winter paradise? You won’t want to miss the Stephenville Winter Carnival running from February 25 – March 1, 2022. Treat yourself to some rest and relaxation with a stay at Days Inn by Wyndham Stephenville, NL.

A famous hub for snowmobilers, the Miramichi region offers much more to beat the winter blues! Experience the burgeoning local food and beverage scene if snow activities are not your thing. Right in the heart of downtown, Days Inn by Wyndham Miramichi, NB provides easy access to all attractions and recreational activities.

Winter is a prime time to explore Nova Scotia’s great outdoors. For an intense challenge or a fun family time, discover enchanting landscapes on a variety of snowshoeing trails available in the South Shore region. Days Inn & Conference Centre by Wyndham Bridgewater, NS a prime spot off Highway 103, making it easy to reach exciting attractions and activities.

Days Inn by Wyndham hotels in Canada offer free Wi-Fi, either an on-site restaurant or a free breakfast, a pool at many locations and kids stay free. Plus, earn valuable Wyndham Rewards points while you travel then redeem for stays at thousands of Wyndham hotels, vacation club resorts & vacation rentals worldwide. Members can also redeem Wyndham Rewards points for flights, car rentals, gift cards, online merchandise and so much more. Reservations can be made by visiting daysinn.ca or by calling 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466).

