Netcompany - Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement
No. 03/2022
25 January 2022
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) granted under the terms of the Long Term Incentive Plan 2018 (the “2018 LTIP”).
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|André Rogaczewski
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|b)
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 15.857 RSUs granted under the terms of the 2018 LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 15.857 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
|c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 15.857
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 January 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Claus Jørgensen
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|COO
| Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 15.857 RSUs granted under the terms of the 2018 LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 15.857 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 15.857
| Aggregated information
|
N/A
|Date of the transaction
|25 January 2022
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Thomas Johansen
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|CFO
| Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
|LEI
|5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0060952919
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 8.810 RSUs granted under the terms of the 2018 LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 8.810 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 8.810
| Aggregated information
|
N/A
|Date of the transaction
|25 January 2022
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
|Netcompany Group A/S
|Thomas Johansen, CFO
|+45 51 19 32 24
|Tine K Boye, General Counsel
|+45 24 91 75 33
