Sisters of the Valley Set to Mail 1,000 Free Hemp Seed Packets in February and March

Let's Say "Grow, Baby, Grow" Instead of "Drill, Baby, Drill"

| Source: Sisters of the Valley Sisters of the Valley

Merced, California, UNITED STATES

Merced, California, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate their customers and the spring, the Sisters of the Valley are giving away one thousand seed packets with souvenir hemp seeds from their farm in California.  The Sisters are pulling a list from their store of the last one thousand customers who purchased from them, and each of them will receive a thank you card and a packet of hemp seeds in the mail this spring.

“Worried about Covid, economic collapse, global warming, supply chain issues, uncompassionate governments?  So are we!” Said Sister Kate.  “Learn to grow your own food and medicine.” She advises.  “It’s healing in itself just to be doing something.”

The Sisters don’t sell the seeds on their store by themselves but give them away when bundles are purchased.  In the coming months, a thousand people across America will receive their hemp seed packets.

“We aren’t shipping internationally,” explains Sister Sophia, “because, firstly, there won’t be a lot of them since our international sales have fallen from 20% to 3% during Covid.  And secondly, we don’t want to get anyone in trouble.  We will reach out to those international customers and see if they want us to mail them, before we do.” 

On February 1st, the Sisters will pull all the names of the last 1,000 customers from their store and begin the process of packaging and shipping seeds to them.  They expect to send 500 out in February and 500 out in March.

The Sisters agree that it’s a great deal for the customers as even those who come in during late January and buy a ten-dollar tin of salve, even those people will be counted and will get their packet of seeds in time for spring planting.

www.sistersofthevalley.org

