The Management Board decided to purchase own shares in order to grant them to the employees

English Lithuanian

The Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter the Bank), pursuant to Article 54 (21 ) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania passed a resolution at the meeting held on 25 January 2022 to acquire 2 104 598 own shares (securities ISIN code LT0000102253) with the aim of granting purchased shares to the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries as a deferred part of share-based variable remuneration.

Shares will be purchased on the Nasdaq Vilnius tender offer market on 26 January 2022 with a settlement day on 27 January 2022. The acquisition price per share is 0.74 euro.