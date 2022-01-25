TulsaLabs Announces Development of Cloud Data Security Solutions and Encrypted Telecom Network

Tulsa, OK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the development of cloud data security solutions under TulsaLabs.



TulsaLabs is developing a cloud data platform that among other things will assist clients in protecting enterprise data across multiple environments, meet privacy regulations, and simplify operational complexity.

Data Threat Management

Data Threat Management is a process used by cybersecurity professionals to prevent cyber attacks, detect cyber threats, and respond to security incidents.

Enhanced with automation, and informed by AI, a cyber threat management system will help clients counter some of today’s advanced attacks by cybercriminals, or rogue state actors.

By unifying security data, security teams will be able to navigate and identifying data vulnerabilities across networks on thousands of endpoints, and between clouds.

Incident Response Solutions

Nearly three-quarters of organizations don’t have a consistent, enterprise-wide cybersecurity incident response (IR) plan. Without strong, trusted intelligence, clients are not always able to decipher the insights they need to act swiftly against threats.

IBM Security® QRadar® XDR Connect is the industry’s first comprehensive extended detection and response (XDR) solution built with open standards and automation that unifies endpoint detection and response (EDR), network detection and response (NDR), and security information and event management (SIEM) in one workflow.

This platform allows a client to save valuable time by connecting insights and leveraging AI to automate tasks and respond quickly.

IBM Cloud Pak® for Security can help clients gain deeper insights, mitigate risks, and accelerate response. With an open security platform that can advance a zero-trust strategy, you can use your existing assets while leaving your data where it is — helping your team become more efficient and collaborative.

Leveraging Quantum Computing for Security

Cybersecurity researchers are concerned that some advanced algorithms could easily break through most modern cryptography.

How big of a threat is it? The security algorithms we use today that would take roughly 10 billion years to decrypt could take as little as 10 seconds with a quantum computer using Shor’s algorithm, which has exponential speed over classical algorithms.

To prepare for what comes next, government policymakers and industry leaders need to look to mitigate against these risks by future-proofing their systems in the present.

TulsaLabs will explore practical cryptographic solutions that are resistant to the threats posed by quantum computers. These include lattice-based cryptography, hash trees, multivariate equations, and super-singular isogeny elliptic curves.

The key advantage of such quantum-safe schemes is the absence of exploitable structure in the mathematical problem an attacker needs to solve in order to break the encryption.

Tom Bustamante, the Founder and CEO of AI Venturetech and head strategic advisor to TulsaLabs commented, "With current international events unfolding now more than ever enterprises need to review the data security policies to offset threats such as cyber or ransomware attacks. TulsaLabs anticipates deployment of a private encrypted telecommunication and cloud platform geared specifically for the aerospace and space technology research sometime in Q1 2022.

"We plan to implement a Hybrid cloud design, which is a computing environment that combines an on-premises datacenter with a public cloud, allowing data and applications to be shared between them. A Hybrid cloud solution offers the opportunity to keep sensitive or critical data off the public cloud, while still taking advantage of the cloud for less risky data application use. We feel a highly encrypted private telecom cloud network, utilizing AI and quantum security, through a Hybrid cloud design, is the sort of network that could attract aerospace, and possible defense contracts for secure research and development."



About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

