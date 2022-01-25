Enlyt Health Joins Epic's App Orchard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlyt Health, the leading Low Code Mobile Platform as a Service for Healthcare, announced that it has partnered with Epic to offer its platform on the App Orchard Marketplace.

"We're delighted to join an amazing Marketplace and offer easy access to Enlyt Health Platform," said Scott Fielder, Enlyt Health's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Giving Health Systems the opportunity to expand on their Digital Front Door footprint and utilize the amazing power that Epic currently provides is a huge win for all sides. By joining the App Orchard, we're able to bring enhanced patient experience directly to Epic patients in a clean and simplified way, making it easier for patients to make informed care decisions in real-time."

The Enlyt Health platform has been recognized by healthcare systems for its innovation in the Digital Front Door experience and improving patient experience. All Epic community members can now explore and access Enlyt Health platform in the App Orchard marketplace.

About Enlyt Health

Enlyt Health helps organizations build Digital Front Doors faster by providing a Low Code Mobile Platform that breaks down silos, provides brand recognition, removes disjointed end-user frustration and enhances patient experience all in one future innovation-focused platform. Customers can deploy their Digital Front Door mobile application in as little as 90 days delivering exponentially higher ROI than ground-up builds, the comfort of knowing their applications are built on an industry-proven platform and know their patients are getting industry-leading patient engagement. Learn more at www.enlythealth.com.

Contact Information:

Ryan Blachly

rblachly@trifinlabs.com

631-332-0400

