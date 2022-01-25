New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market By Sector, By Application, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222357/?utm_source=GNW

The performance of students should not be limited only to conventional exams and tests. With the help of big data analytics, the data of every student can be easily tracked and analyzed to know about their weaknesses, strengths, and answer times for different subjects, and questions they are unable to answer. Mentors and teachers can create an environment that enables the students to improve their skills by getting the information and giving feedback, instruction, and extra support to those students who need it.



In the education sector, online courses, learning and teaching activities produce a large amount of data. By having appropriate data, teachers can know about the academic performance of students and provide instant feedback and draw out learning patterns.



COVID-19 Impact



This pandemic has affected almost all industries, but big data analytics is expected to have a positive impact because of the adoption of digital mode and increased investment in big data analytics by the education sector. This is because of the various restrictions imposed by the governments across various nations, such as lockdown, social distancing norms, closure of all educational institutions, which resulted in the adoption of an online mode of teaching by various educational bodies and learners. Through the adoption of advanced technologies in education, both educators and students get connected with each other in order to get knowledge and skill. Teachers are using innovative methods to teach their students through audio and visuals. However, it is estimated that this market would continue to grow even after the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Reduce the risk of student attrition



Big data can be used for predicting the number of students who may dropout in future from the courses they are pursuing. By using big data analytics, educational institutions can evaluate the way a student performs during the whole year and then predict whether they would drop or not. Moreover, by conducting such analysis educational institutions can also predict the number of students interested in a particular course before introducing it.



Enhance learning procedure



Use of big data analytics in education provide learner with the access to more information which enables them to gain more knowledge and skills. Additionally, the availability of appropriate data also let the teachers improve the reading material they provide in terms of quality and thus helps the learners to overcome the issues they are facing during the learning process. Moreover, big data analytics help students to enhance their learning by getting advantage of customized modules as per their requirements. These customized modules would further help the learners to be more attentive to the particular portion they are required to learn more and result in more productivity.



Market Restraining Factors



Obstacles in training teachers and educators



Training teachers and educators for operating big data analytics is one of the major challenges faced by the educational institutions since teachers were well versed with the conventional way of teaching, it is difficult for them to adapt according to these advanced technologies. Although big data analytics offers multiple benefits and advantages over conventional methods of teaching, some educators might not be comfortable with changing their pedagogy style. Their reluctance to learn may come from a strong belief in their self-developed techniques and strategies.



Sector Outlook



Based on Sector, the market is segmented into Higher Education, K-12 and Preschool. The K-12 segment is projected to register a promising growth rate over the forecast period. K-12 schools are kindergarten schools that collect a huge amount of data using a predictive model.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Skill Assessment, Behavior Detection, Course Recommendation, Student Attrition Rate Detection and Others. Student Attrition means the number of dropouts before completion of particular programme. Many educational bodies use big data analytics to get an estimation of the students’ attrition risk as to reduce the risk of dropout from courses.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. The service segment is expected to display the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is owing to the continuous increase in the adoption of big data analytics services in the education sector. These services ensure the effectiveness of big data analytics software and platforms among educational institutions.



Deployment Outlook



Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Cloud-based data analytics does not include maintenance and capital costs, it is more accessible to middle-sized educational institutions. These cloud-based big data analytics can be used via various device and from any location.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the big data analytics in the education market. This is because of the high adoption of digital technologies like big data analytics and artificial intelligence among the educational institutions.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., Blackboard, Inc. (Providence Equity Partners), and Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners).



Strategies deployed in Big Data Analytics in Education Market



Oct-2021: SAP SE joined hands with EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science. This collaboration aimed to help recent graduates and students of universities to understand, use and shape digital technologies. In addition, students can explore any of the emerging topics like the future of self-service, augmented access control, or augmented extended planning and analysis.



Sep-2021: Blackboard announced a merger with Anthology, a brand new company offering industry-leading solutions. This merger would provide a wide ed-tech ecosystem, along with combined capabilities of both the companies that include teaching and learning, student information systems, community engagement, student success, and student engagement.



Aug-2021: Tableau came into partnership with AICTE, a statutory body, and a national-level council for technical education, under the Department of Higher Education. This partnership aimed to train 500,000 students in analytics in two years. Under this partnership, Tableau would provide ACTIE with access to Tableau Desktop & Tableau Prep licenses, along with its online learning, and sample curriculum material that is co-created with University professors for educators to get started teaching analytics in classrooms.



Apr-2021: Microsoft came into a partnership with the Higher Education Department of Andhra Pradesh, India. This partnership aimed to train students and unemployed youth covering 40 courses and certifications that would be provided to students on Microsoft. These courses would include training about a wide variety of emerging technologies like cloud computing, AI, data sciences, IoT, and many more.



Aug-2020: SAS India teamed up with Ganpat University, a private university in India. This collaboration aimed to launch a full-time course in Business Analytics. Together, the entities would train students for being future managers, well versed in Analytics, and experienced in managing current tools and techniques in vogue.



Jul-2020: Blackboard released Reporting Tier for the Blackboard Data platform. This Reporting Tier helps the institution to get access to reports developed to provide insights on the use of learning tools within the Blackboard SaaS EdTech ecosystem. In addition, the Reporting Tier also provides customers with access to strong pre-built use and adoption reporting on the LMS and other licensed Blackboard SaaS products.



Sep-2019: TIBCO came into collaboration with the Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation. Under this collaboration, the entities would engage undergraduates of Computing and Technology and Mechatronic Engineering program from Engineering Schools. In addition, the collaboration aimed to teach and perform research for data analytics in a more visual manner for IoT applications, and to train students with major data skillsets that are necessary for their future careers.



Apr-2019: Microsoft entered into a partnership with the UAE Ministry of Education. This partnership aimed to upskill employees in AI and data science. Along with that, Microsoft would also help the ministry to strengthen its vision to upskill its workforce in line with the latest technological trends through its Microsoft Learning Partners Program.



Feb-2019: Microsoft took over DataSense management from BrightBytes. This acquisition would enable Microsoft to integrate DataSense into Microsoft’s range of offerings to empower educational institutions & school and district IT leaders to better gather and maintain data along with having unequivocally control access to their data within Azure to extract the best possible learning results for students.



