New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yoga Clothing Market By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Product Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222270/?utm_source=GNW

One of the main characteristics of yoga is to create perfect harmony between body and mind. Across the world, a majority of people have adopted yoga for improving physical as well as mental health, disease prevention, and ensuring a healthy lifestyle.



In addition, practicing yoga improves body strength, flexibility, and breathing which includes lung capacity and posture. Further, the rising awareness regarding the physical and mental benefits of yoga and exercise including managing anxiety, stress, depression, and other chronic diseases, is compelling the people to join the yoga classes, hence increasing the number of yoga participants.



Based on yoga statistics worldwide, yoga is among the top 10 popular fitness activities in the world. It owes its popularity to its numerous health benefits. For many people who are experiencing an illness, recovering from surgery, or living with a chronic condition, yoga can play a crucial role in the treatment and potentially accelerate the healing process.



The right clothing is very much necessary for yoga as the wrong clothes can restrict your body from breathing and can create discomfort. Right clothes can make a person stress-free and reduce their anxiety level whereas the discomfort in the clothing can hamper the yoga sessions.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The importance of and awareness about yoga reached a new level during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. People preferred yoga to stay fit and build their immunity. Moreover, yoga can be easily performed at the comfort of one’s home. The inclination towards Yoga grew even more as people across the world had no access to other exercise facilities like gym, health & wellness centers and others. This is due to the stringent lockdown and stay-at-home orders imposed by the governments.



However, the yoga clothing market declined sharply due to the closure of all brick-and-mortar shops, malls, shopping centers, and others. In addition, the majority of the manufacturers had to close their manufacturing units in order to comply with the norms. As a result, the supply chain of raw materials and finished goods was negatively impacted.



Market Growth Factors



Eco-friendly and Biodegradable materials



Yoga is all about cleansing be it body, soul, or environment. So, yoga enthusiasts always prefer products that check all the boxes such as healthy, comfortable, and very important environment-friendly. Observing the shifting preferences of the people, companies like Manduka, Prana, Yoloha, jade Yoga, and Tomuno are now using components that release low carbon during the manufacturing process. The leading yoga mat company Dragonfly Yoga is investing in eco-friendly and lightweight yoga mats to offer biodegradable solutions.



Availability of yoga clothing in all sizes and shapes



In the last couple of years, new changes have been incorporated to the yoga clothing and especially for the people who do not meet the weight parameters. These people include both men and women, who consider yoga clothing as uncomfortable. Whereas the yoga is all about making the body and mind free from all kind of stress. Seeing the growth in the number of yoga practitioners, the market players have introduced clothing for every size, shape, and age.



Market Restraining Factors



Less adoption of yoga clothing



Though, yoga has become highly popular around the world, the penetration of and awareness about yoga clothing is still very low in some of the countries. People assume that yoga has nothing to do with the clothing and so they mainly avoid investing in yoga clothing for the exercise. Moreover, entertainment parks are the major area where people can be seen doing yoga in their regular home clothes.



End User Outlook



Based on the End User, the Yoga Clothing Market is divided into Male and Female. In 2020, the female segment acquired the largest revenue share of the overall market. Factors such as growing awareness among women regarding body aesthetics has increased their participation in yoga. Moreover, many female celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Madonna, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu are endorsing and promoting yoga and its associated clothing, which may increase the number of women towards the yoga clothing.



Distribution Outlook



Based on the Distribution Channel, the Yoga Clothing Market is segregated into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, and Others. Specialty stores are the major distribution channels for the yoga clothing. The rise in health consciousness has encouraged many people to visit specialty stores and purchase clothes that are suitable while performing yoga. Employees in these stores have comprehensive knowledge about the fabric, size, and other aspects of yoga clothing, hence motivating many people to choose specialty stores over other distribution channels. E-commerce segment would exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecasting period.



Product Outlook



Based on the Product Type, the Yoga Clothing Market is bifurcated into Top Wear and Bottom Wear. In 2020, the bottom wear segment acquired the highest revenue share of the market. The different asana or the leg stretching that is done during yoga requires smooth transition, which is provided only by the yoga bottom wears. Moreover, the availability of a wide range of bottom wear such as yoga pants, leggings, and others are expected to fuel the segment growth.



Regional Outlook



Based on the Region, the Yoga Clothing Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, Europe emerged as the dominating region of the Yoga clothing market and would showcase a similar trend even during the forecasting period. This is credited to the massive popularity of yoga in countries like Germany, France, UK, and others. Yoga is rapidly gaining popularity in Italy. The number of yoga centers has doubled in the past years, and some yoga types, such as Rocket, Dharma, and Power yoga, are more popular in the country.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Aurorae, LLC, Hugger Mugger Company, Inc., Lululemon Athletica, Inc., Manduka, LLC, Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., ASICS Corporation, and Prana (Columbia Sportswear Company).



Strategies deployed in Yoga Clothing Market



Mar-2021: Puma launched the Sustainable Yoga Collection together with the model Cara Delevingne. The model and the company announced a sustainable activewear range. The collection includes a crop top, bra, legging, tee, knit top, and leotard in chic, earthy hues. Moreover, the latest collection would be available on the Puma website and can neutralize the carbon from the production of the pieces.



Apr-2020: Nike rolled out Infinalon in Latest Yoga Collection. The new collection is developed to provide extreme comfort on a yogi’s mat and beyond.



Mar-2020: Asics collaborated with Pyrates Smart Fabrics, a textile development company, and performance streetwear brand. Through this collaboration, the companies rolled an eco-friendly seven-piece yoga capsule collection developed for women by women.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• Male



• Female



By Distribution Channel



• Specialty Stores



• Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets



• E-commerce



• Other Distribution Channels



By Product Type



• Bottom Wear



• Top Wear



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Aurorae, LLC



• Hugger Mugger Company, Inc.



• Lululemon Athletica, Inc.



• Manduka, LLC



• Adidas AG



• Nike, Inc.



• PUMA SE



• Under Armour, Inc.



• ASICS Corporation



• Prana (Columbia Sportswear Company)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222270/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________