Global Wi-SUN Technology Market By Component, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

This Wi-Sun technology is based on numerous IEEE, IETF, and ANSI/TIA standards that reinforce the low power & loss networks.



Wi-SUN is also providing mesh-based field area networks (FAN) to deliver secure, resilient, and cost-effective connectivity with ubiquitous coverage in a variety of topographical surroundings, from densely populated urban areas to rural areas, with minimum additional infrastructure. For instance, Oklahoma Gas & Electric, a utility company is utilizing Wi-SUN technology to network of approx. 250,000 streetlights, at the same time, cities like Copenhagen, Glasgow, Bristol, Halifax, London and Paris have also embedded the network in various smart streetlight projects to expand their smart city infrastructure.



These standard helps in empowering large-scale outdoor IoT networks such as wireless mesh networks for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), distribution automation, home energy management, and some other large-scale outdoor network applications like HAN (Home Area Networks) and FAN (Field Area Networks).



Several technological advancements in hardware products like wireless modules, routers, sensors, and HEMS controllers & software solutions like sensor device software & gateway software, would contribute to the increasing popularity of WI-SUN technology in the world.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has a significant impact on the Wi-SUN technology market due to the adoption of Wi-SUN technology solutions across different industries of the business domain. With the shifting lifestyle of the consumer and various disruptions in economic growth, the popularity of smart cities has also increased in the world. Therefore, the pandemic has substantially surged the demand for Wi-SUN technology across the world.



The investment of governments and municipalities in smart city initiatives is gradually increasing in the world, which is estimated to spur the growth of Wi-SUN technology in the post-COVID period. In addition, the adoption and penetration of Wi-SUN technology among enterprises and authorities have witnessed a surge across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Increase in the number of smart cities



Wi-SUN technology would become a feasible solution for the companies due to the consortiums being made with the help of numerous key technology providers. The increasing development of smart cities and smart infrastructure for removing communication costs with earlier standards like LPWA would contribute to the high demand for Wi-SUN technology in the upcoming years.



Rising usage of smart & connected devices



There is a rise in the utilization of various smart & connected devices like thermostats, smart meters, and other kinds of smart home appliances across the world, which would support the growth of the Wi-SUN technology market. Also, a rising inclination towards a sustainable way of living among consumers would create more demand for sustainable technology owing to the emergence of applications of IoT and its high adoption.



Availability of cost-effective 5G and 4G IoT connectivity for smart meters



To integrate and connect smart meters, several utility companies are shifting from mesh technology like Wi-SUN with distributed access points to 4G and 5G cellular, which would restrict the demand and growth of the Wi-SUN technology market over the forecast period. In addition, the high efficiency and low cost of implementing advanced 4G and 5G cellular technology in smart meters would motivate companies to deploy them instead of Wi-SUN technology.



Based on component, the Wi-SUN technology market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment dominated the Wi-SUN technology market in 2020 and is estimated to continue this trend over the forecast period. It is due to the fact that any organization cannot add further capabilities to interoperability using the Wi-SUN approach without upgrading their hardware components. Hence, hardware components play an important role in enhancing the operations and interoperability of the technology.



By application, the Wi-SUN technology market is segmented into smart meters, smart street lights, smart buildings, and others. The smart meters segment procured the highest share in the Wi-SUN technology market in 2020 and is estimated to continue this trend over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of smart meters to streamline a comprehensive range of applications in demand-side management, remote meter reading, customer relationship management, and value-added services is estimated to fuel the growth of the segment.



Region-wise, the Wi-SUN technology market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America emerged as the leading region in the Wi-SUN technology market in 2020. This growth is attributed to the factors like the growing prevalence of Wi-SUN technology across this region. In addition, there are several factors like the presence of numerous leading device manufacturers & network service providers in the US, rising organization sizes, and growing applications of Wi-SUN technology, which would augment the growth of the regional market over the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. is the major forerunners in the Wi-SUN Technology Market. Companies such as Toshiba Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Itron, Inc., Landis+Gyr Group AG, Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd., and Trilliant Holdings, Inc.



Nov-2021: Trilliant came into a partnership with FLONIDAN, a leading provider of smart gas meters. This partnership aimed to enable utilities to securely and safely retrieve gas meter data, either direct through Trilliant RF WANs or using prevailing cellular networks, or through zigbee or Wireless mBus networks, all to provide actionable data into their customers’ hands.



Jun-2021: Analog Devices joined hands with Keysight Technologies, the leading test and measurement equipment provider. This collaboration aimed to boost network interoperability and compliance testing for Open RAN radio units (O-RUs). Together, the companies would develop a strong test bench to verify the interoperability of the latest O-RU that consists of ADI’s low-PHY baseband, power, software-defined transceiver, and clock integrated with an Intel FPGA.



Jun-2021: Cisco joined hands with Vodafone Idea, an Indian telecom operator. This collaboration aimed to streamline and automate Vodafone Idea’s network to support 4G and, in the future, 5G use cases by implementing their Ultra Packet Core across India.



Feb-2021: Landis+Gyr Technology signed a 13-year contract with Evergy, an investor-owned energy company. This contract aimed to extend the smart grid services agreement for Evergy’s Kansas Central and & Central South utility operations and involves the addition of advanced meters to expand and update grid management capabilities.



Sep-2020: Cisco came into a partnership with Landis+Gyr, a publicly listed, multinational corporation. This partnership aimed to offer a software-defined integration solution, developed on Wi-SUN Field Area Network (FAN) open standards.



Sep-2021: Landis+Gyr took over Luna Elektrik Elektronik, a provider of smart metering devices for electricity, water, and heat, and associated software solutions. This acquisition aimed to provide a unique opportunity for Landis+Gyr, as it enables the company to expand its core capabilities in smart metering along with enhancing its offering of cost-competitive solutions with well-established manufacturing capabilities in Izmir.



Jun-2021: Cisco introduced the latest portfolio of Catalyst industrial routers to expand the power of the enterprise network to the edge with the security, flexibility, and scalability required for IoT success. The Cisco Catalyst IR1800 Rugged Series, IR8100 Heavy Duty Series, and IR8300 Rugged Series aimed to streamline enterprise needs for IoT connectivity at the network edge.



May-2021: Renesas Electronics Corporation unveiled the RYZ014A, Renesas’ first cellular IoT module supporting the LTE Cat-M1 specification. This technology aimed to enable devices to directly interlink to the internet without the requirement for a gateway by depending on the prevailing communication infrastructure owned by mobile network operators.



Feb-2021: Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced 12 new RA4M2 Group MCUs in its RA4 Series microcontrollers (MCUs). The latest devices provide an extraordinary combination of high performance, minimum power consumption, and improved security features, which can position them as ideal solutions for industrial and IoT applications.



Feb-2021: ROHM unveiled the BP35C5, an in-house ultra-small (15.0mm × 19.0mm size) Wi-SUN FAN module. This solution could be connected with up to 1,000 devices allowing the configuration of a distant wireless management system covering the whole city.



