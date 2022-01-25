Table XI Matures Approach to Governance With Announcement of Advisory Board

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table XI , a strategy and product innovation firm, today announced the appointment of its five-person advisory board. By recognizing product innovation as a people-first process, the board will serve Table XI leadership, clients, and employees as they uncover user needs and enable digital experiences to address them. The creation of the advisory board is part of an ongoing mission to incorporate outside perspectives and accelerate the pursuit of organizational objectives.



Representing over a century of combined leadership experience in technology, innovation, organizational change, and diversity and inclusion, advisory board members were named after a rigorous selection process by Table XI leadership and its ownership group.

Khalilah Lyons is a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) leader who advocates for untapped talent. She pairs a corporate human resources background with a passion for helping companies, from startups to Fortune 500 corporations, develop and execute on DEI initiatives that spur inclusive opportunities for underrepresented groups. Khalilah will help Table XI create an engaging culture that brings the best out of its talent.

Tom O’Neill is a technologist that recognizes the importance of building strong teams as a foundation for software impact and innovation. As new founder of Parallax, a planning and resource management software startup, Tom enables businesses to capture key data and use it to build common understanding around strategy, operation, and direction across their organizations. He’ll help Table XI build and maintain a unique company culture that aligns its business goals around the ambitions of its people.

Shailesh Patel is an executive innovation leader focused on design, brand, and management for diverse enterprises. Shailesh led innovation consultancy Gravity Tank as CEO through a successful acquisition by Salesforce, after which he remained at the company as Vice President of Innovation Consulting. He’ll help Table XI leverage design thinking to achieve success on key strategic initiatives.

Claudia Richman is a change management expert who helps companies shape their organizational structure through the design and implementation of programs that allow employees to thrive. She empowers rapidly growing, entrepreneurial organizations to develop practices that reduce systemic biases and cultivate inclusive learning cultures. Claudia will help Table XI build human-centered operations rooted in shared values across leadership, clients, and employees.

The board will be led by Josh Golden, Table XI Founder and Chair. Marking 20 years of leadership this year, Golden will work with both current CEO Mark Rickmeier and the advisory board itself to deliver strategic governance as the firm’s pragmatic, integrated approach to product innovation continues to propel its growth over the next two decades.

“Table XI's advisory board will be critical for us as we continue to embrace an increasingly ambitious vision, broaden our ownership group, and make bigger bets to solve harder problems," said Golden. "Outside perspectives, like those of Khalilah, Tom, Shailesh, and Claudia, will help us even further reduce our blind spots as an organization – and ultimately help us achieve our goals."

About Table XI

Table XI is a product innovation firm that delivers engaging experiences and custom software. Within the healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and education sectors, Table XI partners with clients from startups to Fortune 100s to fuel growth by giving users the digital products they want to use. We blend product, design and engineering across web, mobile, IoT, and data into an integrated approach that is critical to our partners' success.

