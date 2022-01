English Danish

Deputy Chairman Torben Nielsen has purchased 1,000 Tryg shares at DKK 153.38 for a total amount of DKK 153,376 and ThjømøeKranen A/S, related to board member Mari Thjømøe, has purchased 2,500 Tryg shares at DKK 153.92 for a total amount of DKK 384,808 on 25 January 2022.

