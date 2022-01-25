Hunt Marketing Partners With John Deere Dealer Sunshine Quality Solutions

OXFORD, Miss., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Marketing, an integrated marketing firm based in Oxford, Mississippi, has formed a strategic partnership with Sunshine Quality Solutions, LLC (Sunshine), a John Deere dealer with 17 locations across southern Louisiana.

Hunt Marketing specializes in marketing strategy and full-scale creative campaign development. The agency will be responsible for all creative elements related to traditional and streaming TV, traditional and streaming radio, digital and social media advertising elements for the brand, as well as all advertising management for streaming TV, streaming radio, digital and social media advertising.

"We're excited about our partnership with Hunt Marketing," said Sunshine CEO Rob Richter. "We value building solid relationships with the people we serve and are looking forward to working with a company that shares in that commitment."

Hunt Marketing began the production process for the Sunshine brand in October 2021.

"We're so grateful for the opportunity to work with the Sunshine team," said Hunt Marketing CEO and President Will Hunt. "The passion they have for what they do is infectious, and we're honored to play a role in helping them grow even more."

According to the company's vision statement, Hunt Marketing cultivates connection within its team and with its clients in order to help the company grow. Hunt Marketing partners with leaders who have a passion for service and excellence and who put relationships above all else.

"We're really looking forward to our future with Hunt Marketing," said Grace Vest, marketing coordinator for Sunshine. "Their team knows John Deere, and we're excited to work together to develop some great creative for the Sunshine brand and our customers."

