City of San Luis Obispo Kicks Off 2022 with Popular Parking app, PayByPhone

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents and visitors of San Luis Obispo have a new way to make smarter parking decisions through PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions. PayByPhone will be available at 2400+ spaces at surface lots and on the street around the city.

Residents and visitors of San Luis Obispo, known to be the "Happiest City in America", will now have one less thing to worry about as the partnership with PayByPhone will provide a new convenient parking option for drivers.

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for over 43 million drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires, and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

“The adoption of mobile parking apps, like PayByPhone, in the city simplifies and creates a better parking experience for residents and visitors.” said Roamy Valera, PayByPhone CEO, US and Canada. “Drivers in the City of San Luis Obispo will be joining other PayByPhone users in the State of California such as the City of San Francisco, the City of Inglewood, and the City of San Mateo.”

For more information, visit paybyphone.com.







About PayByPhone

PayByPhone’s aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, they are one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $550 million USD in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in more than 1,000 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines, or fees. Their smart, intuitive technology is at the centre of their user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible.