Kandou Expands into Silicon Glen

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, officially opened its Silicon Glen office in East Kilbride, Scotland, today.



The new Kandou facility can accommodate more than 20 employees in product, test, packaging and quality engineering and supply chain roles. Kandou is currently recruiting to fill open positions in several of those areas.



“Scotland has a rich electronics heritage, well-educated workforce and Kandou has attracted highly skilled engineers and talented professionals,” remarks Frank Lavety, General Manager. “Kandou’s new location is in the center of Silicon Glen, at the heart of the electronics sector in Scotland, giving us access to a network of semiconductor fabrication and design expertise.”



The Kandou Silicon Glen address is: Torus Building Rankine Avenue ﻿ Scottish Enterprise Technology Park East Kilbride G75 0QF Scotland

About Kandou

Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling, adopted by the OIF and JEDEC standards organizations. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

