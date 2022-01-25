Choctaw Casinos & Resorts Announced as Presenting Sponsor of PGA Tour Champions ClubCorp Classic

Inaugural event to benefit Momentous Institute



Featuring PGA TOUR Champions, top-name sports and entertainment celebrities,

and ClubCorp members at Las Colinas Country Club, April 19-24

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tournament officials today announced a wide-ranging, four-year partnership with Choctaw Casinos & Resorts as the presenting sponsor of the inaugural ClubCorp Classic, April 19-24, at ClubCorp’s Las Colinas Country Club. This unique event will feature the best on the PGA TOUR Champions playing together with sports and entertainment celebrities in separate competitions, as well as an unprecedented amateur match that will bring ClubCorp members inside the ropes to play side-by-side with the pros and stars.

As presenting sponsor of the annual PGA TOUR Champions event, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts brings its status as a premier entertainment venue to the tournament with remarkable fan enhancements, on- and off-site promotional activations and dedicated charitable efforts benefitting local organizations.

The ClubCorp Classic will benefit Momentous Institute, a North Texas nonprofit dedicated to building and repairing social and emotional health so that all children can achieve their full potential. The tournament will also highlight ClubCorp’s Gateway Program with First Tee, which opens the doors of ClubCorp private clubs to First Tee junior golf participants with a focus on growing diversity within ClubCorp clubs and throughout the golf industry. The program provides First Tee participants with junior golf memberships, which include tee times, use of the practice areas and the opportunity to compete in events. Club Members and Staff serve as mentors to the youth, empowering them to build their strength of character on and off the course.

“The ClubCorp Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts will deliver world-class competition, top-tier celebrities and entertainment alongside the best in hospitality, making this partnership a perfect fit,” said David Pillsbury, CEO of ClubCorp. “Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is well-known throughout our region for the important role they play in entertainment, their high-end level of hospitality and attention to detail as well as the work they do in the community. They are an ideal partner in the launch and growth of this spectacular event.”

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts are owned and operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the third largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 200,000 tribal members and 10,000 employees. Choctaw Casinos & Resorts features a variety of gaming, hotel and resort properties throughout southeastern Oklahoma.

“We are thrilled to partner with the ClubCorp Classic and the PGA TOUR Champions as both organizations share a culture centered around respect, innovation and entertainment,” said Janie Dillard, Senior Executive Office for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. “We look forward to connecting with both fans and players in fun and unique ways to not only help grow the event but to maximize the charitable impact for the community.”

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts generate revenue to accelerate the success of the tribe. The strong, sovereign tribal government is an economic engine that, in 2019 alone, provided nearly $2.5 billion in economic impact in the state of Oklahoma. From jobs and roads to emergency services and education, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts contribute in countless ways that benefit all tribal and non-tribal members in the communities where they live, work and raise their families.

The ClubCorp Classic will feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals and 50 sports and entertainment stars. The PGA TOUR Champions professionals will play 54 holes of stroke play for a purse of $2 million, along with the celebrities in a separate $500,000 competition utilizing a modified Stableford scoring format.

Among the celebrities confirmed is Annika Sorenstam, World Golf Hall of Fame member and 72-time LPGA winner who’ll be competing against the celebrities – Annika made her memorable foray onto the men’s PGA TOUR in 2003 at the nearby Colonial Open Fort Worth, Texas. Joining her are 11-time MLB All-Star Pitcher Roger Clemens, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown, MLB Network Analyst and 12-year MLB standout Kevin Millar, as well as stars of the music and entertainment world with Larry the Cable Guy, Brian Baumgartner, and Colt Ford.

A group of amateur ClubCorp members will compete in a qualifying system that includes regional and national events to earn a spot alongside the stars during the official tournament rounds to play in their own modified stableford, low gross and low net format. The celebrities, amateurs and professionals will be paired together all three days of competition with all three rounds to be telecast on GOLF Channel.

As the largest owner and operator of private clubs, ClubCorp embraces its roles as a dynamic lifestyle company that brings people together through extraordinary experiences, impeccable service and opportunities to build meaningful relationships. The recent transformation and re-imagination of Las Colinas Country Club as an overall golf and lifestyle venue is a shining example of the work and effort being made across the entire ClubCorp brand and portfolio to bring ClubLife to its members and communities.

The ClubCorp Classic is operated by Mike Flaskey Entertainment. Flaskey, the founder and tournament executive director, is the former President and CEO of Diamond Resorts International and has extensive experience conceiving and overseeing top-tier golf events with both the LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR Champions, plus All-Stars and Hall of Famers from NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL teams.

Las Colinas Country Club, which was classically designed in 1963 by Joe Finger, was named among the top 100 courses in Texas by the Dallas Morning News and selected as one of 2019 Best Country Clubs by Avid Golfer. The 18-hole course recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation and now features Trinity Zoysia fairways, Tif Tuf Bermuda rough and G12 Bermuda Greens. A brand-new practice facility that covers more than 10 acres was designed by Golf Hall-of-Famer, Lanny Wadkins.





About Choctaw Casinos & Resorts – Owned and operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the third largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 200,000 tribal members and 10,000 employees. Choctaw Casinos feature a variety of gaming, hotel and resort properties throughout southeastern Oklahoma. Locations include Durant, Grant, Pocola, Idabel, Broken Bow, McAlester, Stigler and Stringtown. The Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant underwent a $500 million expansion in August 2021 that added 1,000 more rooms and created 1,000 new jobs. The new 21 story Sky Tower includes an expanded gaming floor and fresh amenities such as new pools, parking garage, retail space, entertainment options and dining venues. For more information, visit www.ChoctawCasinos.com.

About ClubCorp – Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 17,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 30 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming. ClubCorp properties include Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 34 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com/PGATOURChampions, on Twitter @ChampionsTour, on Instagram @pgatourchampions and on TikTok (pgatourchampions).

All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on GOLF Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Tournament programming is available via 20-plus TV linear partners in 170-plus countries and territories, with 25 channels carrying long-form and/or highlights coverage, and 170-plus hours of live coverage distributed in 130-plus countries and territories. Programming is also available via the OTT platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR in every market outside of the United States (240-plus countries and territories), excluding China, Korea and Russia, with live coverage distributed in 130-plus countries and territories.



