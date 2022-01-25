Accumen Appoints Renowned Anesthesiologist Dr. Aryeh Shander as a Medical Director on Its Medical Advisory Council

Phoenix, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumen today announced that it has appointed Aryeh Shander, MD, FCCM, FCCP, as a Medical Director on its Medical Advisory Council. Accumen’s Medical Advisory Council provides guidance to its Clinical Transformation Services and solution teams as they implement patient blood management programs in hospitals and health systems across the United States. The Council is comprised of nine medical doctors who are recognized experts in patient blood management, transfusion medicine, and test utilization.

In addition to his new advisory role, Dr. Shander is Emeritus Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine, and Hyperbaric Medicine at Englewood Health in Englewood, NJ. He is also an Adjunct Clinical Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology, Medicine and Surgery at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and a Clinical Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

Furthermore, Dr. Shander served for more than 20 years as Executive Medical Director of The Institute for Patient Blood Management and Bloodless Medicine and Surgery at Englewood Hospital. He is a founding member, Advisory Director, and Past President of the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM). He is also Education Director for TEAMHealth Anesthesia.

“I am a fervent advocate for patient blood management because it moves clinicians from product-based care to a patient-centered approach that not only reduces unnecessary blood transfusions but most importantly, improves surgical and non-surgical patients’ experience and outcomes. I look forward to supporting Accumen’s efforts to raise awareness and increase adoption of our best-in-class programs,” said Dr. Shander.

“Dr. Aryeh Shander is a globally recognized expert in patient blood management. We are excited to welcome him as a Medical Director on our prestigious Medical Advisory Council. He will be a great resource for us and our clients as we move to a comprehensive patient blood management program,” said Jason Carney, Vice President of Comprehensive Patient Blood Management at Accumen.

“With more than 30 years of experience in bloodless medicine and patient blood management, Dr. Shander’s vision perfectly aligns with our transition to a comprehensive patient blood management program. He will be a tremendous asset to Accumen, and we are honored to work alongside him!” added Joe Thomas, Vice President of Clinical Strategic Partnerships at Accumen.

About Accumen Inc.

Accumen helps hospitals and health systems respond to current challenges and even thrive in today’s unpredictable and ever-changing environment. With a focus on lab operations, clinical transformation, and 3D imaging post-processing, Accumen leverages technology-enabled consulting services to solve complex hospital and health system issues. Based in Phoenix, AZ, with offices in Louisville, KY, and Blue Bell, PA, Accumen accelerates results for more than 1,000 US hospitals and health systems by providing expert resources, extensive operational and clinical data, as well as analytic technology.

Accumen—Helping Healthcare Get Better, Faster.

Find out more at ACCUMEN.com

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider’s laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.