CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Recommits to Maryland Headquarters

Baltimore, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), a not-for-profit and the largest healthcare company in the Mid-Atlantic region, announced a renewed 15-year lease with Corporate Office Property Trust for its Maryland headquarters. As part of the organization’s workforce and workplace strategy, CareFirst will maintain dual headquarters in Maryland and Washington, D.C. with the Maryland hub remaining in downtown Baltimore City at Canton Tower by the harbor. The decision to stay in the Canton neighborhood reflects the company’s continuing dedication to the health, wellbeing and economy of the Greater Baltimore Region and its residents.

“As CareFirst Difference Makers and community champions, we’re excited to build a strong future together with our neighbors,“ said Brian D. Pieninck, President and CEO of CareFirst. “CareFirst will remain part of the fabric of our shared communities, building and fostering closer relationships and stronger connections to improve and support the health and economy of the city. Our continued presence in Baltimore marks the next phase of our workplace transformation, a critical step forward supporting our work on behalf of the people and communities we serve.”

As one of the largest employers in Baltimore City and the state of Maryland, CareFirst’s real estate investment reinforces its significant and long-term commitment to its workforce and the city’s residents. CareFirst will retain seven floors of Canton Tower – an investment totaling over 214,000 square feet. Renovations to every floor are underway to establish a physical space to support the company’s transformation agenda and better enable collaboration, flexibility, efficiency, and personal wellbeing. When offices are reopened in late 2022, there will be more open space for employee interaction, team connections, and innovation; including workspace and a model clinic for 1501 Health to support early-stage healthcare startups. A re-designed first floor will allow CareFirst to provide in-person services for members and people from the community along with space for events to promote health education and wellness.

“Renewing our lease in Canton marks an important milestone in CareFirst’s future ready, hybrid workforce strategy,” said Angela Celestin, Chief Human Resources Officer for CareFirst. “It defines a physical space to support connection points for coworker collaboration, employee health and well-being, and our work with the communities we serve.”

CareFirst’s reimagined workforce strategy establishes a hybrid working environment where a balance of approximately 60% of employees will be enabled to work in a full-time remote capacity spending approximately one day a week or less in a CareFirst office location; close to 40% will split their time in a CareFirst office approximately two to three days a week and work remotely the remainder of the time; and nearly 2% will be full-time in a CareFirst office location approximately four to five days a week. CareFirst remains committed to maintaining a strong presence in communities throughout the region. Baltimore, Maryland and Washington, D.C. will remain the organization’s corporate hubs, with significant presence in additional locations like Northern Virginia, Western Maryland, West Virginia, and other urban, suburban, and rural communities throughout CareFirst’s service area.

“The pandemic has taught us a lot about our capabilities and has positioned us well for the future," said Pieninck. “Our decisions are backed by our experiences over the past two years and the feedback we’ve received from our employees. We’re evaluating physical space and technology to fully support our future hybrid workforce empowered by the tools needed to work effectively regardless of location. The pace is ramping up on our efforts to reimagine the future of work at CareFirst, and we’re energized to see it unfold.”

CareFirst remains committed to identifying innovative ways to better serve our Baltimore neighbors, and the people and communities we serve across the region. Visit CareFirst’s COVID Resource Center, website, and social media channels to remain updated on the latest company news and activities.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 84th year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.5 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia. In 2020, CareFirst invested $27.8 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety, and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com and our transforming healthcare page at www.carefirst.com/transformation, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.